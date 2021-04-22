I have heard others express my feelings lately. I need to travel. I need to see different scenery. Even a local trip sounds good to me right now.
Imagine my excitement when I saw at a local grocery store the calendar from the Bremen Senior Center announcing a field trip (as a teacher I always loved field trips). Immediately, I called the number even though it was late on Friday afternoon. I was expecting to leave my name, number and a message asking for more information. But a live body answered the phone. Tanya Debick didn’t realize how she was fulfilling my dream that afternoon.
The field trip is only to Moreland, about 40 miles south of Bremen, a place I haven’t stopped at even though I have driven through. The reason for a field trip to Moreland, you ask. The Lewis Grizzard Museum.
If you are of a certain age and grew up in the south reading the newspaper, you probably know who Lewis Grizzard was. He started his writing career as a young boy and wrote until his death at the age of 47 of genetic heart issues.
I met Grizzard (through the newspaper not in person) when I was employed as a library aide in college. One of my jobs was placing the Atlanta newspapers on the stick which held the papers. Because the paper had half sheets which required taping I had to turn each page of the paper to find them. And being an avid reader, I may have read items that interested me during the process.
Lewis Grizzard was writing for the Atlanta Constitution during this time. He began in the sports department but after only eight months moved to the humor/lifestyle section. He wrote about everyday stuff from a southern’s viewpoint. He always wrote in longhand early in the morning sitting at his kitchen table (in his underwear) according to an interview I watched. He then typed his material on a manual typewriter saying “I like the noise when I write.”
As a writer who writes a weekly column (and sometimes struggles) I was stunned to learn that Grizzard wrote his column four days per week for years and years. At his peak, he was syndicated in 450 newspapers around the nation. I would love to talk to a Yankee and see the reaction to Grizzard’s humor. Do you think they’d get it?
His books, collections of his columns, reflect his sense of humor. Have you read ”Elvis Is Dead and I Don’t Feel So Good Myself,” ”I Haven’t Understood Anything Since 1962 and Other Nekkid Truths,” and maybe my favorite, “When My Love Returns From the Ladies Room, Will I Be Too Old To Care?”
Lewis famously said, “I know lots of people who are educated far beyond their intelligence.” Can you say the same? And this quote is often repeated if not credited to Grizzard, “There’s a big difference between the words, ‘naked’ and ‘nekkid.’ ‘Naked’ means you don’t have any clothes on. ‘Nekkid’ means you don’t have any clothes on — and you’re up to something.”
The field trip to Moreland is on Friday, April 30. We are on the list. I am so excited. Tanya said masks are required on the bus. The group will stop in Newnan for lunch and some time to walk around Newnan and shop.
For more information, contact Tanya Debick, Senior Center Director, at tdebick@bremenga.gov or 770-537-4167.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
