I just love it when two interests converge. You know eggs and bacon are better together than alone. A cup of coffee enhances a piece of pie (any kind of pie, really). Soup and cornbread. Biscuits and gravy. Okay, all my illustrations are food so that probably means I’m hungry, but you get the picture.
As you know I have taken up the fiddle. About a year ago I rented a fiddle from a fancy shop in Atlanta. Earlier this year, in the heat of summer, I met a man in Marietta (we connected via Craig’s List) and bought my first fiddle while standing in his driveway. This pandemic creates some odd situations, right?
And you know how I love words. Well, that’s the convergence for me — the fiddle and words.
In only a year I managed to collect quite a few fiddle music pieces and notes. They were getting out of hand, so I started sorting through it all to make sense of what was most useful, removing duplicates and other useless items. In the back of some book was a glossary of fiddle words. Did you know there were fiddle words? Yes, indeed there are.
Not surprising there are musical terms like air, bluegrass, vibrato, waltz, and hornpipe — an old English dance tune played more slowly than a reel. The glossary also had technical terms like triplum, the A string, counter, the third string, and drone, playing an open note while also playing the melody.
I bet you use some fiddle slang words. Have you ever said “Oh, fiddlesticks!”? That means “Oh shucks” according to the glossary. Perhaps we say fiddlesticks when we want to say a word our mothers taught us was not nice. Actually, the term fiddlesticks means nonsense or rubbish. There’s no real explanation as to why we started saying it except that it sounds kind of cool. The same is true of fiddle-faddle, the toffee coated popcorn, it’s fun to eat and fun to say.
Fiddle-de-dee means nonsense. Scarlett O’Hara said it in Gone With the Wind when asked if she ever thought of marrying “just for fun.” Her reply was “Fiddle-de-dee.” I move we bring that one back. Let’s start saying fiddle-de-dee more often.
While researching the old style game I remembered playing as a child, I learned that there’s a video game called Fiddlesticks. You remember the little, thin sticks you dumped out of a cup and attempted to pick up without moving another stick? You might have called it Pick Up Sticks. Originally, folks used thin sticks to beat a rhythm on a fiddle fingerboard while the fiddler was playing. That requires more concentration than I now have while playing the fiddle. So please don’t attempt it if you should see me playing.
If you tend to wander, it’s said that you have fiddle-feet. My guess is that fiddlers were known for roaming to play at various parties and that’s how this term came about. One of the oldest fiddle tunes, Ole Joe Clark, has a line that says “They come from miles around just to hear me play.” That was because the fiddler had fiddle-feet.
The fiddle has been called the Devil’s Box because it is nearly impossible to sit still and listen to fiddle music. It makes you want to dance and from ancient times, dancing has been attributed to the devil. So it’s no wonder that the expression thick as fiddlers in hell means plentiful or crowded.
Playing second fiddle means the job is not as important as the guy playing the first fiddle. First fiddle gets the pretty part — melody. The second fiddle is the harmony which I personally think makes the music better. But in the world of competition, no one wants to play second fiddle.
I hope it’s many more years before I “hang up my fiddle.” That means to die.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.