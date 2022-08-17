One year ago this week I wrote in this space about the fiddle tunes my great-grandfather, Charlie Baker, played and my desire to keep his legacy by learning to play those tunes. In the world of music, a year seems like a long time. And then not so long, especially as a beginning fiddler.

My mother’s original listing of fiddle tunes she remembered numbers 12. I easily found sheet music for six of them. Many fiddle tunes are learned by ear and the music varies from region to region and player to player. I will never be certain that I am playing the tunes exactly the way my Poppie Baker did. My mother only stated that she remembered him playing these tunes when she gave me the list.

Trending Videos