One year ago this week I wrote in this space about the fiddle tunes my great-grandfather, Charlie Baker, played and my desire to keep his legacy by learning to play those tunes. In the world of music, a year seems like a long time. And then not so long, especially as a beginning fiddler.
My mother’s original listing of fiddle tunes she remembered numbers 12. I easily found sheet music for six of them. Many fiddle tunes are learned by ear and the music varies from region to region and player to player. I will never be certain that I am playing the tunes exactly the way my Poppie Baker did. My mother only stated that she remembered him playing these tunes when she gave me the list.
Over the six that I found music for, I can easily play four of them. I play two with some measure of confidence and speed. Two, Maiden’s Prayer and Kiss Me Waltz, are the challenges. I first wrote struggles but changed it to challenge. My online fiddle teacher, Jason Klienberg, is encouraging and says you just have to keep practicing. He teaches micro-practice — practicing a small bit until you are successful and then adding to it. I feel confident that with enough time and practice I will also be playing those two with skill and speed.
In case you’re wondering, I haven’t been playing only those six tunes for the last year. I work on a medley of waltzes that I plan to play for my online fiddle buddies this week. One is well-known, the Tennessee Waltz; another is less well-known, Westphalia Waltz. The third is unknown in the wider world. It is the Oregon Fiddler’s Waltz written by a Scottish fiddler, Peter Robinson, for a group of fiddlers in, you guessed it, Oregon. To add to my waltz repertoire I’m working on Ashokan Farewell, from the PBS Civil War special. Even if you don’t recognize the name, you’d know the sweet melody of this one. I played the Ashokan Farewell at last week’s jam session. I finished it. That’s an accomplishment at my skill level.
I have a mixture of fear and excitement stirring through my veins. I am registered for a four day Fiddle Camp in October, sponsored by the Alabama Folk School. My instructor informs me we will have about eight hours of instruction each day. I can’t imagine how I can play the fiddle for the required time. I know there will be down time, listening and other activities. But you can see where my fear originates, right?
Not since before the pandemic have I received face-to-face fiddle instruction. I took lessons for maybe four months before the world shutdown. I’ve been watching online lessons for the last two and a half years and teaching myself. Here is where fear is housed. What have I taught myself and practiced to perfection incorrectly or plain wrong?
If I hold the bow incorrectly, can it be corrected now? Maybe my right arm isn’t moving in the right way? Those ingrained habits for two and half years will be difficult to break. If not impossible.
I asked Jason for advice about preparing for Fiddle Camp. He said, “Play everyday and keep doing what you’re doing.” While that’s encouraging because I can do that, it’s more vague than I was hoping to hear.
“As time draws near, my dearest dear,” as one song I’m learning says, I will keep you posted both on the Poppie Baker tunes and the Fiddle Camp news.
