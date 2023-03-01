Who’s ready for a springtime festival? My regular readers know I love local culture and history. Recently via Facebook I was reminded of the Rockmart Heritage Days and Welshfest happening March 17 and 18. The only activity on Friday (the 17th) is a hymn sing at the Historic Van Wert Church. Without doing some research I can’t think of a single hymn I know to be Welsh in origin but I do remember seeing that distinction in our hymnbook at church. I am definitely attending the hymn sing. I never get enough opportunities to sing.
Saturday, the lineup is fairly typical — bike ride, craft vendors and musical groups. What you don’t often see might be the Welly Wanging! What is Welly Wanging you ask? It’s the competition to see who can throw a Wellington boot the longest distance. Not exactly like the Highland Games where they throw extremely long poles but I think it has the possibilities of fun. I’m signing myself and Dennis up for it. Whoever wins gets to take the other one to the Welsh Tea Room for a treat.
Brenda’s Tea Room will offer British cream tea, scones, Welsh Cakes, Bara Brith and pastries. I can honestly say I have NEVER met a pastry I didn’t like. So I’m trying them all with a cup of steaming tea. In 2017 I attended the Welsh Tea Party in Rome, that year. I’m hoping for the same excellent service and good tastes from that experience.
Entertainment for Saturday will include tours of the Historical First Methodist Church, music by Luther Mountain’s Bluegrass Band and Trifecta Pembroke Welsh Corgis, the Late Queen’s favorite dog breed. If you aren’t familiar with the Corgis, they are the short dogs who look like their legs aren’t quite long enough. However, a comment on the Trifecta Facebook page says “This breeder is passionate, meticulous, and educated.” Might be interesting to see the dogs. And I’m not a great lover of dogs.
Of course, you can expect the usual festival fare like Kona Ice, nuts toasted and frosted, funnel cakes and fried oreos. At least two local authors will have tables this year. Pottery and crocheted items, novelty pipes (whatever that is), ice cream and chocolate treats are listed on the vendors page. The Crafty Goat is scheduled also but I’m not sure what that entails. A Honey Cake Contest, sponsored by the Polk County Beekeepers Association will be judged at 1 p.m. The website doesn’t give any details about what a honey cake is so I think I’ll have to investigate on the day.
Rockmart is only 25 miles away but on Saturday, March 18, you might think you’ve been transported across the pond. Oh, and the website says there will be men in kilts. How can we miss that?
“If you are a Morgan, Davis, Phillips, or a Williams; if you are a Pierce, Floyd, Jones or even a Lloyd, you share your name with the Welsh. And like everyone is Irish on St. Patty’s Day; In Rockmart on WELSHfest day: Everyone is WELSH!” https://rockmartwelshfest.com/
