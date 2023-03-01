Who’s ready for a springtime festival? My regular readers know I love local culture and history. Recently via Facebook I was reminded of the Rockmart Heritage Days and Welshfest happening March 17 and 18. The only activity on Friday (the 17th) is a hymn sing at the Historic Van Wert Church. Without doing some research I can’t think of a single hymn I know to be Welsh in origin but I do remember seeing that distinction in our hymnbook at church. I am definitely attending the hymn sing. I never get enough opportunities to sing.

Saturday, the lineup is fairly typical — bike ride, craft vendors and musical groups. What you don’t often see might be the Welly Wanging! What is Welly Wanging you ask? It’s the competition to see who can throw a Wellington boot the longest distance. Not exactly like the Highland Games where they throw extremely long poles but I think it has the possibilities of fun. I’m signing myself and Dennis up for it. Whoever wins gets to take the other one to the Welsh Tea Room for a treat.

