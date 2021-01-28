The old becomes new. During the 2020-2021 pandemic/lockdown/stay-at-home order, folks have begun doing a variety of activities that were once common but have fallen out of practice. Gardening, bread making, sewing, preserving foods, playing games, and comfort food cooking are a few of the rediscovered hobbies.
Being at home allowed time like no one has had in ages. With time on our hands, we looked for something to do to keep busy. Healthy eating has become a concern for many. Cooking, preserving, fermenting have enjoyed a new wave of interest.
Before the age of refrigeration, folks had to preserve excess food. Drying fruits and vegetables was common. Think dried apples and peaches, green beans as leather britches. Dried peas and beans were common. Meat and fish were salted, smoked, and cured when supply was abundant. Venison was often made into jerky. Cucumbers, onions, and okra were pickled in vinegar. Cabbage became sauerkraut. I learned recently that even salami, the common Italian sandwich meat, is fermented as are many sausages from around the world.
Cultures all over the world feature fermented foods. In the Maasai culture where we lived, excess milk was soured in a gourd to make a milk food/drink. My parents and others of their age from the farming community enjoy buttermilk, another fermented food.
Recently I was introduced to kefir, a fermented milk product from the Caucasus, a mountainous region where the European continent meets Asia. Kefir may come from the Turkish word keyif, which means feeling good. Kefir grains are colonies of yeast and lactic acid bacteria that resemble a cauliflower in appearance. When added to milk a slightly tangy drink is produced which is thicker than milk but thinner than yogurt.
Wednesday morning I poured up my first batch of kefir. The process was totally hands-off and works at room temperature unlike making yogurt which requires a higher temperature. After a little research, I’ve learned kefir can be used in baking, salad dressings, and smoothies. I found kefir to be a pleasing tangy beverage but since I don’t drink milk often I‘m still at a loss as to how it will fit into my eating patterns.
Yogurt is the best known probiotic food in our Western diet, but kefir is actually a much more potent source. Claims of the health benefits include stimulating your immune system, aiding in digestion, and improving bone health. People like myself who have lactose intolerance, can often drink kefir without problems.
I had a fresh fruit salad for dessert the other night and added kefir like my dad would add half and half. The taste was good but the kefir was thin and didn’t have a creamy consistency. I made a simple salad dressing sweetened with honey, a dash of apple cider vinegar for the acid, and only salt and pepper for seasoning. Again it was very thin, and the acid was too strong. I want to replace the milk in my oatmeal with kefir and see how I like it. It will take some experimenting to see if it’s a keeper or not.
So what’s your experience with fermented foods? Do you like yogurt, salami? Have you tried kefir? Does your hotdog host a helping of sauerkraut? Your gut is thanking you.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.