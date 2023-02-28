Congressman Drew Ferguson of Georgia’s Third District has introduced the Broadband Stock Acquisition in Local Exchanges (SALE) Act. If this legislation passes it will give tax incentives to rural-focused internet service providers that buy underinvested networks and expand their gigabit capability.

“Broadband is an essential 21st century infrastructure, and we must ensure that every community — regardless of zip code — has access to this critical tool and the vital economic opportunities it provides,” said Congressman Drew Ferguson. “Broadband delivers fundamental opportunities and by making investments to close the digital divide, folks in rural areas are empowered with greater ability to participate in the workforce and better connect to the healthcare system. Students will also be provided more choices in their education and rural communities will have more access to compete in the global marketplace. This important legislation presents rural internet service providers with a cost-efficient mechanism to improve existing services and grow broadband infrastructure.”

