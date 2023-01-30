Congressman Drew Ferguson of Georgia’s third district has been announced as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Social Security and received a seat on the Budget Committee and Subcommittee on Selected Revenue Measures. Ferguson also serves as a member of the House Budget Committee and House Ways and Means subcommittee.
Ferguson released a statement Friday that states, “My focus in Congress has always been on creating jobs, building a strong economy and eliminating bureaucratic barriers and waste,” Ferguson said. “As a member of the Committee of Ways and Means and House Budget Committee, I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get our country back on track with responsible fiscal and pro-growth policies.”
The Committee on Ways and Means is the chief tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives and has jurisdiction over all of the country’s taxes, trading, tariffs, and other revenue-raising measures.
As for the House Budget Committee, their responsibilities include legislative oversight of the federal budgeting process, review of all bills and resolutions on the budgets and the monitoring of agencies and programs funded outside of the budget process.
Congressman Ferguson has served as the representative of Georgia’s third district since 2017. Of the 24 pieces of legislation sponsored and introduced by Ferguson to Congress, 11 of them have fallen under the policy areas of either labor and employment, taxation, or finance and the financial sector.
Ferguson also said in his press release, “We will reverse course and enact policies to maintain American competitiveness and innovation, economic growth, and fiscal responsibility. As the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Social Security, I will be a leading voice for our nation’s seniors and advance solutions to some of the most pressing issues facing our country today.”
The Subcommittee on Social Security is directly responsible for the legislation and policy related to the Federal Old Age, Survivors’ and Disability Insurance System, the Railroad Retirement System and payroll taxes and trust fund operations relating to those systems.
