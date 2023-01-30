Congressman Drew Ferguson of Georgia’s third district has been announced as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Social Security and received a seat on the Budget Committee and Subcommittee on Selected Revenue Measures. Ferguson also serves as a member of the House Budget Committee and House Ways and Means subcommittee.

Ferguson released a statement Friday that states, “My focus in Congress has always been on creating jobs, building a strong economy and eliminating bureaucratic barriers and waste,” Ferguson said. “As a member of the Committee of Ways and Means and House Budget Committee, I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get our country back on track with responsible fiscal and pro-growth policies.”

