FROM STAFF REPORTS
Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams reported that a fugitive who was involved in a Wednesday morning standoff was apprehended at 10:37 a.m.
Williams confirmed earlier that morning that a standoff at 540 Jacksonville Road outside of Tallapoosa near the Alabama state line ensued after deputies attempted to serve a warrant with U.S. Marshalls for a fugitive they had been tracking.
The Paulding County SWAT responded after the fugitive barricaded himself in the house.
No more details were available before press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.