FROM STAFF REPORTS

Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams reported that a fugitive who was involved in a Wednesday morning standoff was apprehended at 10:37 a.m.

Williams confirmed earlier that morning that a standoff at 540 Jacksonville Road outside of Tallapoosa near the Alabama state line ensued after deputies attempted to serve a warrant with U.S. Marshalls for a fugitive they had been tracking.

The Paulding County SWAT responded after the fugitive barricaded himself in the house.

No more details were available before press time.

