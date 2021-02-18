If you haven’t been to the Taste of Chocolate, you should make it a priority to attend this year. The vast array of chocolate delicacies is staggering.
This year is the 12th Annual Taste of Chocolate. It’s Saturday, March 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sewell Mill in downtown Bremen (126 Hamilton Avenue). This year will be a little different — like everything else in our lives these days. The Taste of Chocolate will be a drive-through experience to maintain everyone’s safety.
But you should still put on your best dress or suit and head on out. Or come in your pajama pants and a nice top, no one will notice. It’s a time to enjoy great chocolate and share a conversation with a friend. Tickets ($10) can be purchased at the door or from members of the Bremen Junior Women’s Club. Local contacts are Amanda at 770-880-0162 and Gail at 678-523-5179.
The event is a fundraiser for FERST Readers, which does an awesome thing for the children of Haralson County by giving them a book a month until the age of 5. With all my years in early childhood education, I have seen the good the books do for kids. The children in my classes who received the books remember the covers and titles. They eagerly shared their books by bringing them to school to read. The selection of books are age-appropriate and developmentally challenging — board books for the first few years and then more mature picture books as the child nears school age.
Every year I’ve been impressed with the decorations. Last year the color scheme was Bremen blue and black. This year I will be anxious to see what they do for a drive-through Taste of Chocolate. I am certain we won’t be disappointed.
Last year’s event raised $5,000 — an increase from the previous year. This year the women want to raise even more. Over 800 children in Haralson County currently receive the Ferst books. Currently, it costs $36 dollars a year to provide the books for one child. Can you name one charity event where you can have a good time eating chocolate and help countless children in our community? I can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday afternoon in March.
I’m talking about this event on Facebook with my friends. All teachers understand the need for children to develop a love of reading at an early age. Not to bore you with facts but states determine prison population projections by the number of children unable to read on grade level by third grade. If you want to improve the future prospects in our local community, invest in the reading ability of young children.
Come out to the Sewell Mill and have a chocolate feast. And you can do some good.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
