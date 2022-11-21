An early morning Haralson County fire left at least a pair of victims deceased.
On Monday, Nov. 21, Haralson County 911 received a call at approximately 4:06 a.m. in regards to a fire in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 27.
Haralson County Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire which led to the discovery of two being deceased inside the home. According to HCSO officials, the couple had been doing some remodeling.
A fire department investigator, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office arson investigator, HCSO investigators, and a crime scene analyst also responded to work the scene. According to officials, the cause and determination of the fire has not been found yet.
The is still an active and ongoing investigation.
