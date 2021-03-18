Winner — Ryan Farmer, 683 votes, 91%
Jeremy Church, 64 votes, 9%
District 4 residents overwhelmingly elected novice candidate Ryan Farmer as their new commissioner on Tuesday.
Ryan Farmer received 91% of the 747 votes cast in the election.
“I’m pretty excited to be honest with you,” Farmer said. “You put in a lot of hard work and you spend all your weekends knocking on doors and making phone calls and you hope that means something to people, and it looks like it did.”
After the large turnouts for the last couple of elections, the day was downright boring for poll workers. Just more than 15% of the 5,100 eligible voters in District 4 made it to the polls for the election. In the three weeks of early voting 230 cast their ballots; another 25 voted by absentee ballot.
In the Little Creek precinct, none of the between 40 and 50 eligible voters came to vote on election day, said April Dobbs, the poll manager of the precinct. Seven tried she said, but they didn’t live in District 4.
Election Superintendent Vaughn Gable said this was the first time he’d ever seen a precinct with no ballots cast on Election Day. The Waco precinct only had seven voters cast their ballots on Tuesday, he added.
Martha Duke, poll manager at the Tallapoosa Senior Center, said that 242 people had voted there by about 5 p.m.
“After we first opened, it was probably around 7:20 or 7:25 before we had the first voter,” Duke said.
She wasn’t particularly surprised, though; between the rainy weather and the single race on the ballot, she hadn’t expected it to be busy. But despite the steady rain, people were still coming in to the polling place that afternoon.
As Natalie Wade made her way to the building, she said it would be easy to use the weather as an excuse not to get out, but she tries not to slack when it comes to voting.
“It is my responsibility and my right,” Wade said of voting. “I need to do this.”
Debbie Byrd agreed. It’s easy to focus on national politics, but the local elections are just as important, Byrd said.
“Really what affects us most directly is our local politics,” she said. “If we want to see the things that we want to happen in our communities, we need to pay attention to our local elections.”
Farmer had set up a tent at the former bank on Bowdon Street near the senior center and along with family members was holding his campaign signs and waving as people drove by.
“It’s Election Day and I don’t know another way to do it,” Farmer said that afternoon. “I hope that people see us out here working and know that this is what we’re doing on Election Day and this is the kind of work and life mentality we’ll bring to the commission.”
Farmer may be new to running for office, but he is no stranger to politics. As a policy manager for the Georgia House of Representatives Majority Caucus, he deals with affairs of state everyday.
Farmer ran against fellow Tallapoosa resident, Jeremy Church, for the empty District 4 Commission seat. Church is a lifelong resident of Haralson County, while Farmer is a transplant who moved to the county to be near his wife’s family. Although he is fairly new to the county, Farmer said he has grown to love the community and will take his constituents needs to heart.
He said as he’d spoken to people during the campaign he’d heard lots of opposition to the landfill proposed for the area as well as complaints about roads. But he also heard loud and clear that people want to see growth in their county.
“There’s a growing sense of people in the community that want to see good quality growth and they’re kind of tired of the way that things are being done,” he said. “They want to see our county grow and prosper.”
The next Haralson County Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Farmer said he plans to attend.
Farmer will finish former Commissioner Brad Vines’ unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022.
