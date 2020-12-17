A quick overnight trip to visit my parents this week put me in possession of a few unique family artifacts. My parents are gradually gifting to us kids the things they want us to have. I’m happy they are doing this while still living so we don’t have the task after they are gone. It’s sad to think that they are preparing for their eventual deaths but they are in good health and are confident of where they will spend eternity. So I wasn’t surprised when Mom said, “We have some things to show you.”
The last time she said that, she showed me the papers for the arrangements for when she dies. She has her funeral details written down with phone numbers and all. So I expected maybe Dad had completed his plans and wanted to show me. But no. This was completely different.
We have always laughed at Mom’s expression “I got in the trunk today looking for something.”
She is referring to an antique steamer trunk that has been in the family for years. Despite what she says she has never literally been in the trunk but it’s the place she stores treasures. My guess is that the trunk is almost empty since she has been distributing the family treasures for a couple of years now.
After breakfast, she and I sat down at the kitchen table with a small bundle of papers that she referred to as deeds and mortgages. Mom received this bundle from her mother who had carefully wrapped the documents in a stiff Volkswagen advertisement and then in a folder she created from a Kentucky Fried Chicken box (it was amazingly grease-free). This was carefully secured with a rubber band. My grandmother reared three children during the Depression and NEVER wasted anything.
The papers were dated in 1910 and among other documents included canceled checks drawn by my great, great-grandfather, Jim Durbin. While his name was on the signature line, it was almost always followed with the notation by another person’s name. From this, we have concluded he was probably illiterate. The transactions took place in the early 20th century in Estill County, Kentucky, which is in the eastern foothills of Appalachia.
Surprisingly checks haven’t changed much in 100 years. The basic format of the 100-year-old check looks like ours today (if you still have checks). Payment noted on the checks included $13.80 for shugar (sugar), $67.99 for will (lawyer fee), $500 for contract on house, $300 made out to self (mad money maybe). According to the internet, $500 in 1910 would have the current value between $13,000 and $15,000. I have no idea where the house was that was purchased by the check.
Other documents in the bundle include legal papers most handwritten that are difficult to decipher. One was typed and so I was able to easily read the particulars on this one. In between the legalese of the first party to the second party whereunto and here for, we read about a transfer of goods from the first party to my Grandpa Durbin. He received a total of 23 head of livestock — heifers, suckling calf, steers, milch (milk) cows, a bay mare, suckling colt, 12 hogs weighing 100 pounds each, and an assortment of machines — sawmill and fixtures, boilers, engines.
The most interesting part of the bargain, however, is the transfer of 300 gallons of whiskey which were stored in a government warehouse in nearby Lee County. When you research whiskey and Kentucky there’s a lot to digest. I couldn’t find any value to place on 300 gallons of whiskey. Obviously, that’s more than an average family (even a good ole Irish Catholic family like the Durbins) could have used for personal use. But there’s more. The deal included the distillery property and fixtures. There’s no identifying location of this distillery property I am sad to report. My mother says the still was later taken by the government and moved to Frankfort but we have no proof of that.
The trouble with a legal document is you get the bare bones and not much backstory. The bargain was for $900 ($24,000). In Estill County that was a lot of money in 1910. That’s a lot of money anywhere today or 100 years ago.
So on July 28, 1910, my great-great-grandfather Durbin became the owner of more livestock, 300 gallons of whiskey, and a distillery. For years, the portrait of the Durbins (James and Elizabeth) hung on the wall of my parent’s house. They look out with stern eyes and unsmiling faces revealing nothing of themselves to us. Now in possession of some of their papers, I am beginning to know a little more about them.
Oh, and they got a yacht named Cilett. Just that mention “One Yacht named Cilett.” I’d love to know more about that. The Kentucky River runs through Estill County so maybe Jim and Liz prowled up and down the River on Cilett when they were not selling whiskey or tending the livestock. Family stories, you got to love them.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family's time in Africa.
