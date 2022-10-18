After a long day in the classroom or at the office, it’s tough to top bringing the family together with a home-cooked meal. When evenings are busy with homework and activities, however, there might be little time left for complicated dishes. Take those schedules on with a menu of delicious recipes that require 30 minutes or less so you can focus on celebrating the day’s accomplishments with loved ones.
PORK CHOPS IN CREAMY MUSTARD-PEPPERCORN SAUCE RECIPE
(Family Features)
Ingredients
¾ cup evaporated 2% milk
3 tablespoons spicy brown mustard or Dijon mustard
¾ teaspoon coarsely cracked black peppercorns
½ teaspoon all-purpose flour
4 boneless pork loin chops (1¼ pounds), cut ¾-inch thick
¼ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 teaspoon minced garlic
¼ cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
cooked noodles or rice (optional)
chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Directions
1. In bowl, whisk milk, mustard, peppercorns and flour. Set aside.
2. Pat pork chops dry with paper towels. Sprinkle both sides of chops with salt.
3. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook pork chops 3-4 minutes, or until browned. Turn and cook 3-4 minutes, or until thermometer inserted in thickest part of chops reads 145 F. Transfer chops to serving platter. Loosely cover with foil to keep warm.
4. Add garlic to drippings in skillet. Cook 15 seconds. Stir in broth. Cook, stirring constantly, until most liquid evaporates. Stir in milk mixture and any accumulated juices from cooked pork. Cook and stir until just boiling. Immediately remove from heat and spoon sauce over chops.
5. Serve with noodles or rice, if desired. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
CHICKEN WITH CREAMY SUN-DRIED TOMATO SAUCE RECIPE
(Family Features)
Ingredients
¾ cup half-and-half
½ teaspoon all-purpose flour
1¼ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast cutlets (about ¾ inch thick)
¼ teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon oil from sun-dried tomato jar
½ cup oil-packed, slivered sun-dried tomatoes, drained
1/3 cup finely chopped onion
1/3 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan-Reggiano cheese
Directions
1. In bowl, whisk half-and-half and flour. Set aside.
2. Pat chicken pieces dry with paper towels. If necessary, cut into four serving-size pieces. Sprinkle both sides of chicken with salt and pepper.
3. In large nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat sun-dried tomato oil. Cook chicken pieces 3-4 minutes, or until browned. Turn chicken. Cook 3-4 minutes, or until thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken reads 165 F. Transfer to serving platter. Loosely cover with foil to keep warm.
4. Add sun-dried tomatoes and onions to drippings in skillet. Cook 1-2 minutes, or until onion is tender. Stir in broth. Cook, stirring constantly, until most liquid evaporates. Stir in cream mixture and any accumulated juices from cooked chicken. Cook and stir until simmering and slightly thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in Parmesan-Reggiano cheese.
5. To serve, spoon sauce over chicken.
ROASTED CHICKEN AND ZUCCHINI TOSTADAS RECIPE
(Family Features)
Ingredients
12 street taco-size corn tortillas
nonstick cooking spray
½ cup plain Greek yogurt (2% or 5%)
3 teaspoons lime juice, divided
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
1½ cups shredded or chopped rotisserie-roasted chicken breast
½ cup seeded and chopped tomato
½ cup chopped zucchini
2 teaspoons olive oil
½ teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Directions
1. Heat oven to broil.
2. Line large baking sheet or 18-by-13-by-1-inch baking pan with foil. Arrange tortillas in single layer on pan. Lightly spray tortillas with nonstick cooking spray. Broil about 5 inches from heat 4-6 minutes, or until beginning to brown on one side. Remove from broiler. Carefully turn tortillas over.
3. In medium bowl, stir yogurt, 1 teaspoon lime juice and garlic powder. Set aside. In another bowl, toss chicken, tomato, zucchini, remaining lime juice, olive oil, cumin and cayenne pepper.
4. Spread yogurt mixture on unbrowned sides of tortillas. Top with chicken mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Broil about 5 inches from heat 2-3 minutes, or until hot and cheese melts. Serve immediately.
SHEET PAN FAJITAS RECIPE
(Southern Living)
Ingredients
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
2 teaspoons paprika
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut crosswise into ½-in.-thick slices
2 small (7 oz. each) bell peppers , thinly sliced (about 3 cups)
1 large (12 oz.) red onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
¼ cup olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)
8 (6-in.) flour tortillas, warmed according to pkg. directions
Optional toppings: Fresh cilantro leaves, lime wedges, sliced avocado, sour cream, and salsa
Directions
1. Preheat oven to broil with rack about 6 inches from heat source. Stir together cumin, chili powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Toss together chicken, bell peppers, onion, oil, and cumin mixture on prepared baking sheet; spread in an even layer.
2. Broil in preheated oven, undisturbed, until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are charred and beginning to soften, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven; add lime juice to mixture, and stir to coat. Serve with warm tortillas and desired toppings.
BLACKENED SHRIMP RICE BOWLS RECIPE
Ingredients
2 ears yellow corn
1 large (4-oz.) poblano chile
1 cup plain whole-milk strained yogurt (such as Greek-style yogurt)
1 cup fresh parsley leaves
¼ cup chopped fresh chives
1½ tsp. kosher salt, divided
1 lb. extra-large shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. ground cumin
½ tsp. garlic powder
¼ tsp. black pepper
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
3 cups cooked white rice
1 (14-oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
2 avocados, halved, peeled, and thinly sliced
Directions
1. Preheat grill to very high (500°F and up). Place corn and poblano on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until char marks form, turning occasionally, about 10 minutes.
2. Remove and discard skin, seeds, and stem of poblano. Place poblano in a blender with yogurt, parsley, chives, and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Cut corn kernels from cob; reserve kernels.
3. Toss together shrimp, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, black pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until combined. Thread shrimp onto skewers. and drizzle with oil. Place shrimp skewers on oiled grates; grill, covered, until lightly charred and cooked through, about 2 minute per side.
4. Divide rice among 4 serving bowls. Top with shrimp, black beans, avocado, and reserved corn kernels. Drizzle with poblano dressing.
