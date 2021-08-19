Last week, one of my favorite records of all time celebrated its 25th birthday. Jason Falkner’s “Presents Author Unknown” may be the best title such an undiscovered release could have, and almost prophetically, it nearly disappeared from the public consciousness without a trace after it came out on Aug. 13, 1996.
Falkner, a California native, was then a veteran of multiple critically-acclaimed acts by the time he secured his solo contract with Elektra Records, a label famous for its legacy acts such as the Doors and, in the United States, Queen. In the 1990s, however, Elektra Records also had a distinction for signing multiple acts with vast amounts of talent and skill only to drop the promotional ball when getting behind the releases by these artists.
Poor management could have derailed the album’s promotion, as Falkner has noted in recent interviews. But one thing is for certain, upon a cursory listen to the album it was not lost due to a lack of great songs. In fact, every song on the album could have been a single release to promote the record, and about half of the songs still sound like they should be in heavy rotation on a pop or rock-oriented station, whether it be a terrestrial broadcast or via satellite.
“Presents Author Unknown” is one of the most melodic, catchy and satisfying listens front-to-back of the rock genre in the last quarter century. Even the title may have been a tongue-in-cheek reference to Falkner’s tenure in such critical successes as The Three O’ Clock, Jellyfish, and The Grays, while still reemphasizing his skill as a certainty.
The album opens with “I Live,” a mid-tempo treatise on devotional infatuation. Its chiming acoustic and electric guitar chords, subtle rhythmic swing, percolating keyboards, and bubbling bass guitar support the song fantastically. It is one of the greatest introductory songs of any singer-songwriter, but unlike many in that supposed genre, Falkner knows how to rock steady, and this song is significant proof in the affirmative.
“If I had you I could never, ever ask for anything again as long as I live,” Falkner sings on “I Live.” In a descending scale of notes, the vocals soar across the backdrop of ringing rhythm guitars that begin with a low chord, eventually ascending an octave above the original notes, bouncing along to the beat.
It is impressive as a composition, but it is all the more inspiring when you learn that Falkner alone is playing all of the instruments. With the exception of orchestral strings and “bumblebee guitar” by Alain Johannes on one track, Falkner played everything himself. He has joined a small circle of heroic artists such as Rundgren, McCartney, Townshend, and Grohl who have recorded and released entire albums with little or no support from outside performers, yet the album sounds like an accomplished ensemble made it.
Second song, “Miracle Medicine,” increases the album’s pace and recalls one of Falkner’s punk rock influences, England’s Buzzcocks. “Hectified,” another moderate-tempo track, boasts some of his most layered guitar licks to drive the song along. It showcases both his vocal prowess as well as his clever hooks when connecting the first verse to the chorus, then adding a counter-rhythm guitar section on verse two. Once he reaches the bridge of the song, the lead vocal is augmented by harmony vocals that take the song beyond its initial sound. It’s a great precursor to what follows.
“Don’t Show Me Heaven,” song number four, is probably the most overtly personal song on the album. Falkner utilizes suspended chords in the chorus and minor chords in the verses which are trademark moods within every part of his career trajectory. Both beautiful and meditative, it may be the album’s finest moment.
If you love discovering music that not only entertains but also inspires you, “Presents Author Unknown” is a record worth discovering. It is overflowing with textures in its accompaniment while remaining musical and fascinating. Every time I listen to it, I find more to enjoy about it, even two decades after I first discovered it.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
