Phil Collins released “Face Value,” his debut solo album, more than 40 years ago on February 13, 1981. It was originally intended as an exercise in recording as since 1970, Collins had been primarily known for drumming in the English Progressive Rock band Genesis. When original Genesis singer, Peter Gabriel, left the band in 1975, Collins was chosen to replace him as the group’s lead vocalist, having sung “More Fool Me” on the band’s 1973 release, “Selling England By the Pound.”
It has been noted that Collins’s voice bears some similarities to Gabriel’s in his debut as lead singer with Genesis on 1976’s “A Trick of the Tail.” In order to retain the elements of a live Genesis performance, the band augmented itself with touring drummers. For a 1976 tour, Bill Bruford, (Yes, King Crimson) filled the role. Bruford was succeeded from 1977 until 1992, by Chester Thompson (Frank Zappa and the Mothers, Weather Report).
With the pedigree of these touring drummers who had to replicate his drum parts now that Collins was singing at the front of the stage, Collins himself was surprisingly not bettered by these players. From 1977 onward, the usual outcome of a night’s performance included a drum duet between Collins and Thompson. On paper, the idea of a drum duet might only seem appealing to musos or drumming enthusiasts. In performance, it would become an otherworldly portion of the concert, larger in scope and approach than a mere jam between accomplished peers.
These experiences caused Collins to begin working on some songs of his own, largely using a piano, a drum machine, and keyboards. He explained the origin of the recordings in the Classic Albums documentary of “Face Value” in November 1999.
“I hadn’t set out to be famous. I hadn’t set out to make a record of any type,” Collins had said. “At the time, to be honest, I never knew there would be an outlet for these tapes…this was just me expressing myself and learning how to use the equipment.”
The tapes would eventually turn into the album’s core material.
Collins’s time away from his young family on the road had caused some tension in his marriage, and he details how the songs evolved. He says they were like letters to his wife due to the limitations of their ability to effectively communicate. As such, the songs-as-letters run the gamut of rhythm and blues, world music, folk, musical “film noir,” romantic ballad and even an homage to psychedelia.
Multi-instrumentalist and Genesis touring bandmate Daryl Stuermer noted the breadth of Collins’s writing and stylistic range across the album’s 12 listed tracks in the same documentary.
“What strikes me is there’s all these different varieties of music on this one record, which I think is next to impossible to do today,” Stuermer said.
Certainly, the most famous of the album’s tracks was the album’s lead single, “In the Air Tonight,” released a month earlier than the album. Collins conceived it without a conscious effort to compose. He says he liked the song’s D minor, C, and B flat chords, and the lyrics were improvised after he recorded the keyboards for the song. The words had no discernable meaning to him personally, though dark they may be.
“This frightens me a bit, because there’s something going on there that I don’t know about,” he noted.
However, it is not the lyrics that have made the song famous around the globe; it is the drum track. From working on Peter Gabriel’s 1980 self-titled album, Collins learned to utilize an overhead, noise-gated microphone to get his drums’ sound. The gate is a type of limiter which chokes the reverberation and resonance of the instrument it amplifies. The result is a large, bold, compressed sound, sometimes described as “barking.” Heralded by many, derided by some due to its ubiquity, the drum sound would eventually define him.
“Face Value” has gone on to sell more than 8 million copies worldwide. This proves Collins ably faced obstacles both familial and technical to become valued as a musician and writer.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
