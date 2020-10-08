Before we arrived in Ely, Minnesota, I had a mental picture of what this little town would look like. I grew up in Lakeland, Florida, (the name implies the obvious) after all, so my picture of Ely was like a version of Florida lakes. I was all wrong.
In Ely town, you can’t even see a lake. This is the Boundary Water and you can’t even see a lake in town? The Boundary Water Canoe Wilderness Area (BWCWA) consists of 19,000 acres with over 1,100 lakes and 1,500 miles of canoe routes, attracting more than 150,000 visitors annually. This year the numbers were probably down due to COVID-19. Ely is the main jumping-off point from the south. BWCWA is also accessible from Canada and Grand Marais, Minnesota. This is a vast wilderness area.
Our son worked for an outfitter in Ely this season so we got the opportunity to explore with him on two afternoons of our stay. He loves paddling and had been doing it all summer. We had not.
The three-person canoe was about 19-feet long. I got the middle seat, Dennis took the bow and Marshall took the stern so he could steer.
The first afternoon we paddled to a specific spot (new to him) to see pictographs (rock paintings). With the aid of a map on his smartphone, he navigated us to this remote rock outcropping on South Hegman Lake. We pulled in as close as we could to see the painting — a moose, a man, another animal, and some arcs above it all.
The Internet states there are at least 30 pictograph sites in the Superior-Quetico region. The majority of pictograph sites have at least two things in common. The drawings are red and usually 2 — 5 feet above water level, suggesting they were painted by someone standing in a canoe. The red ochre paint was created by mixing iron hematite with some oily substance to depict their stories on the stone canvas.
After paddling for two hours, we just sat there and stared at the images on the rock face. We marveled at the details of these ancient paintings. The bull moose showed splayed hooves and dew claws — reduced hind toe. How could someone stand in a canoe and paint these images? I was amazed.
And then we had to paddle to two hours back to the put-out point. It seemed everywhere we paddled we were paddling into the wind. A strong headwind. At times Dennis and I both stopped paddling and simply took in the surroundings. It was so quiet. Not a sound — not another person, no motors, not even birds. Just silence. The water in the BWCWA contains a natural tannin we were told and looks almost black and reflective.
When we got back to our Airbnb, our bodies were crying out. Shoulders, arms, back had all had a workout. Rest never felt so good.
Our second day of paddling was intended to be the big fishing day. Unfortunately, the fish were not cooperating. Despite different locations and different baits (minnows, worms), the only catches were rock bass, which locals do not keep. Not being a fisherman, I requested to be put out on the shore while the guys fished.
They obliged and I climbed a rock to get a vantage point. My view was nearly 360 degrees — lake, woods, and sky. Again, the silence surrounded me.
Water lilies are abundant in some of the lakes we visited. Huge water lilies that we were told are beautiful when in bloom. Tall aquatic grasses make an interesting sound when you paddle through them.
Our time in Ely was short. Besides the paddling, we also visited the wolf and bear centers. I was pleased to see the resident animals at both centers — except for one bear who was frightened by honey bees in the summertime. He’s a bear for goodness sake!
Ely has its own root beer. On our way out of town we stopped by the Dorothy Molter Museum. Dorothy started making root beer for her visitors when it became unprofitable to fly it into her remote camp. She was a trained nurse and lived for 40 years in the BWCWA. Much has been written about this interesting woman. While no longer made in Ely, the root beer is made following her recipe and is available locally. We purchased a case to share with my cousins down in Grand Rapids.
Marshall’s parting words were “Next year we need to spend the night on the Waters.”
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
