This week’s column will be a house update after our major fire on April 20. The community blessed us in practical ways — cash, gift cards, meals, clothing. We are thankful for each and tried to express that gratitude with a card.

If you’ve been down Waddell Street lately, you probably noticed the construction in progress. Not just our house but two houses across the street are also renovating. Some days the noise of hammers, drills, saws, and air compressors is massive. All the construction vehicles sometimes narrow the passage when there are too many trucks. We try to keep our cars and trucks off the road.