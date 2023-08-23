This week’s column will be a house update after our major fire on April 20. The community blessed us in practical ways — cash, gift cards, meals, clothing. We are thankful for each and tried to express that gratitude with a card.
If you’ve been down Waddell Street lately, you probably noticed the construction in progress. Not just our house but two houses across the street are also renovating. Some days the noise of hammers, drills, saws, and air compressors is massive. All the construction vehicles sometimes narrow the passage when there are too many trucks. We try to keep our cars and trucks off the road.
The framers did a great job redoing the roof structure and now that the shingles are on, the rebuild on the inside is beginning. Dennis and Duane McMannus, our general contractor, replaced some rotten floorboards and leveled the bathroom floor. Over the weekend, the plumbers did the rough in and Monday our electrician came to do a walk-through to mark outlets, switches, lights, and fans. Who knew there was so much to build a house? This is a task I have never wanted to undertake.
However here we are. As with all projects, there will be undiscoverable tasks. For us, the most recent undiscovered task was the front porch. A crack in the concrete deepened and a hole developed resulting in the need to remove the old porch. Late Monday evening I heard an awful scraping noise. When I looked out, Dennis was dragging a section of hog wire with the truck up Waddell. It’s part of the porch redo.
I mention this because Saturday, August 26 is International Play Music on Your Porch Day. Last year was my first time participating and I plan to play on the porch this year even though we aren’t living in the house. The porch redo presents a bit of a challenge. The dirt surface is uneven and might not provide a steady place to sit and play. But I am determined to join others around the world playing on Saturday.
If you’d like to check it out, the website is https://playmusicontheporchday.com. The question is asked What if for one day everything stopped? And we all just listened to the music. On the website, you can add your address to be included on the world map. So now 225 Waddell Street is on the Play Music on the Porch map. You can play by yourself (even play the radio or an mp3 player), you can invite friends to play with you, invite friends to listen to you and your friends play. If you like, you could light up the grill and cook some burgers and dogs. Music and food are great companions.
All that’s necessary is music and the open air. You don’t even need a porch.
