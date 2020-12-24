Like many others, we were out on Monday, Dec. 21, to see the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter. This celestial event has been the talk for weeks so we drove out to the Buncombe community to a spot where we knew we’d have a clear view of the southwestern sky at sunset. It was a lovely sunset. We took snacks — Dennis a Fresca and salty snacks, me a cup of hot tea and a blueberry muffin. This is our usual supper time so we couldn’t risk me becoming hangry.
Several vehicles joined us for a time but none had the staying power of the Reids. We stayed for an hour — until well after dark. A local young man gave us the hint to download the SkyView app on our smartphones. We were surprised to have enough internet service at that location but we were able to acquire it.
SkyView is an app that “brings stargazing to everyone. Simply point your phone at the sky to identify stars, constellations, planets, satellites…” It uses your location to create an augmented reality of the night sky. It was pretty cool I will admit.
We have always enjoyed watching the night sky and viewing various planets. Living in Kenya provided many opportunities for viewing the night sky since there was no artificial light out in the bush where we lived.
After all the hype about how amazing this event was going to be, I was a little underwhelmed I must say. If you had not known it was an event, the conjunction of the planets could have easily passed for a bright star in the sky. I was expecting a supernova I guess.
Some have called this the Christmas Star, equating it to the star that caught the attention of the Wisemen and brought them to Bethlehem following Jesus’ birth. The event Monday evening was not the Christmas Star.
Let’s face it. If you are accustomed to viewing the night sky, and we assume the Wisemen were, an event like Monday’s would have gotten attention but probably not caused them to travel for months to investigate. I’m of the conviction that the Christmas Star was a special celestial happening — a once and never again to happen event.
Facebook was aflutter Monday night with photos — some enhanced and time-lapsed of the planet conjunction. We didn’t attempt a photo since we only had our phone cameras. Most of the photos I saw were not impressive. A few taken with monster-sized lenses were good and if the filter created a cross effect, even better.
Of course, my theologian friends were commenting on the event, sharing related posts about the Star of Bethlehem as well as the conjunctions. One comment, from my college roommate, caught my eye. She said, “It gives us hope.”
Many people are in need of hope this year. If viewing the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter reminds folks that the world is not coming to an end, God is still ordering the planets in their orbits, and mankind still has some good to do in this world, then praise be.
Christmas prayers for all the dear folks who are missing loved ones today. May God’s comfort and peace be tangible to you today and in the days ahead.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of one day writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
