The city of Temple held a special called work session on Monday evening to discuss a presentation of the preliminary engineering report from Turnipseed Engineering regarding water system improvements
Engineer Greg Ashworth of Turnipseed Engineering was present at the work session to present the preliminary report on proposed water system improvements in the city of Temple. Officials with the city of Temple authorized Turnipseed Engineers to develop a water model of the city’s existing water system and make recommendations for system improvements to improve fire protection and capacity.
According to Ashworth, his team recommended six different projects of improvement. The estimated total cost for all of these projects would be $4,547,500. Each project has its own estimated cost and recommendation for improvement.
Project one recommends installing a 980 linear feet of 10-inch and 1,600 linear feet of 8-inch water line to create two loops on Rome Street and on Madison Avenue and Ringer Street at a cost of $512,500. Project No. 2 recommends installing a 2,600 linear feet of 8-inch water line on West Johnson Street to Rome Street at a cost of $327,000. Project three recommends installing a 7,800 linear feet of 12-inch water line along West Highway 78 east from the HCWA connection to Lakeview Drive, west along Old Bremen Road to Webster Lake Drive at a cost of $1,545,000.
Project four recommends installing 2,400 linear feet of 12-inch water line from East Johnson Street to Church Street along Carrollton Street to West Highway 78 at a cost of $734,000. Project five recommends installing a 3,360 linear feet of 12-inch water line from East Johnson Street, to Ronnie Lane at a cost of $704,000. Project six recommends installing a 5,000 linear feet of 10-inch water line on Sage Street from College Street to Temple High School at the cost of $725,000.
According to Ashworth, as requested by the city, a computer model was developed and used to determine areas with low fire flow and assist the city in planning for the future. The model was used to determine the recommended projects in order of priority.
Currently, Temple purchases water wholesale from eight metered connections, seven of which are from the Carroll County Water Authority (CCWA) and one from the Haralson County Water Authority (HCWA). According to Ashworth, one of the CCWA system connections only serves the wastewater treatment plant on Oak Shade Road and does not connect to the distribution system. The other seven connections connect to the water distribution system and are of different diameters and have different Hydraulic Grade Lines (HGL) for supplying service from other county sources.
According to Ashworth, based on the city’s water audit, in 2021, the city of Temple supplied 162,690,000 gallons of water to an estimated 2,547 customer metered accounts. This is equivalent to an average of 446,000 gallons per day. The city’s purchase agreement with Carroll County, allows a maximum purchase of 600,000 gallons per day.
According to Ashworth, more recent data was used to evaluate current usage and it appears the purchase amounts have gone up significantly since the 2021 water audit. Invoices for November 2021 through August 2022 were provided to Turnipseed for their evaluation. These invoices show the city is currently averaging purchasing 613,000 gallons per day which is above the maximum amount allowed by the water purchase agreement.
The month with the highest average amount purchased per day was January 2022 which had an average amount purchased of 663,000 gallons per day. Turnipseed Engineers recommends the city to request an increase in the maximum day amount allowed to provide for planned developments. According to Ashworth, to add 1,000 additional homes the city will need an estimated additional 300,000 gallons per day. Turnipseed recommends requesting an increase in the maximum purchase amount to 1,000,000 gallons per day.
This projects recommended by Turnipseed Engineering will be up for discussion once more at the upcoming Temple Committee’s meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. and will be voted on at the regular meeting Monday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.
