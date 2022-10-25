The city of Temple held a special called work session on Monday evening to discuss a presentation of the preliminary engineering report from Turnipseed Engineering regarding water system improvements

Engineer Greg Ashworth of Turnipseed Engineering was present at the work session to present the preliminary report on proposed water system improvements in the city of Temple. Officials with the city of Temple authorized Turnipseed Engineers to develop a water model of the city’s existing water system and make recommendations for system improvements to improve fire protection and capacity.

