Despite two postponements and a change of venue in deference to the pandemic, the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser at Bremen High School on Sunday raised more than $3,000 to feed the hungry in Haralson County.
The fundraiser, which was originally scheduled for November in the high school gymnasium, was first postponed to February and then to Sunday, and moved outside to allow for safer socializing, said Amy Guyse, a media specialist at the high school and one of the organizers of the event.
Each event of the past two years’ events have raised more money than the year before, but this year, they were afraid that people might be reticent to come.
“I’m hoping that the outside part of it promotes people coming because of the COVID,” Guyse said, but added, “The logistics of having it out here, I had to have a lot more people.”
The event is modeled after the Carroll County Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Carroll County soup kitchen. For the high school’s event, the proceeds are split between for the Bremen High School food pantry and the Bremen Food and Clothing Bank.
Volunteers, mainly students and staff — but also community members — spend about three months making and painting the hundreds of hand-thrown pottery bowls that are fired in the school’s kiln in preparation for the fundraiser. Each ticket gets a donor their choice of handmade bowl and a bowl of soup, also donated.
In addition, the school was hosting a silent auction with dozens of donated items.
“We’ve had more silent auction items donated than we’ve ever had,” Guyse said. “I was blown away.”
In the past, when the event was held indoors, volunteers set up the night before and included flowers on the tables. But this year, the flowers were removed from the tables after the wind repeatedly knocked them over, Guyse said.
The diners didn’t seem to mind. They listened to the music — provided by students on a 15-minute rotation — and enjoyed each other’s company.
Stephanie Redding and her daughter, Cecilie Redding, an alumna of the school, were eating and chatting with friends. Stephanie Redding said that they come every year and so of course they came this year.
“It’s good to see people that we haven’t seen,” she said.
Cecilie Redding had designed the T-shirts for the event, she said. To support the school and the good cause, they said.
Krissy Culpepper and her daughter, Carley, 7, were first-time attendees.
“We wanted to support our community,” Krissy Culpepper said. “This was a show of love that we could do and recognize the arts at the same time.”
While the blue skies and sunshine made for near perfect weather for the event, Guyse said she preferred to have the event inside where they were not at the mercy of the weather and set up was simpler.
But, she added, construction at the school may force the event outside again. Still she plans to move forward with a fourth event. As the construction planning began, Guyse said she reminded the administrators to move the kiln someplace where they could use it to make more bowls.
