My first recollection of seeing Jim Henson’s “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” was at City Park Elementary in Athens, Tennessee. My classmates and I viewed the show at a school assembly prior to the Christmas Break, and I recall it being fascinating. The sets, the Muppets, the music, and the story all seemed magical to me, even though the only magic in the story is the connection the characters make by show’s conclusion.
Now over 40 years old, the show is a classic film for the Winter Holiday Season, presenting likeable characters who take calculated risks that ultimately land them in better circumstances than even they could have imagined at the story’s beginning.
The story was originally published in book form by Parents Magazine Press in 1971. “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” was written by Russell Hoban and illustrated by his wife of the time, Lillian. It tells of Emmet and his mother, Alice, two otters who do odd jobs to make money. They are each separately enticed with a prize-winning opportunity afforded by a local talent competition which will pay its winner $50. Both Emmet and Alice separately have plans to enter, but they lack the funds necessary to compete unless they give up family belongings. For Emmet to make a washtub bass to be in his friends’ jug band, he must take Alice’s washtub and attach a broomstick handle and twine. This requires that it must have a hole put in it, thereby damaging it. It will then be unable to hold water, disabling Alice from taking in laundry to earn money. Likewise, Emmet’s tool box on which he relies to take on odd jobs must be sold to pay for fabric his mother needs for a competitive performance dress as she plans to be a vocal soloist in the talent show.
This aspect of sacrifice, obviously based on the same concept as was written by O. Henry in “The Gift of the Magi,” is one that puts the viewers in conflict themselves along with the characters who face regret for their risky decisions. The desire to make each others’ Christmas special is an endearing quality of the story, which steers clear of overt promotion of the Christian Faith while still adhering to its tenets.
A secular story, it maintains the warmth of the best children’s stories and reinforces the message of family strength in spite of hardships and limitations. It is interwoven within the plot that Emmet’s father, Alice’s husband, is deceased. They speak of him with reverence and positivity, and it is their memory of his spirit and mindset that convinces each of them to take the risks needed to both be a part of the talent show.
The film was originally produced by Jim Henson for Canadian Television, and it initially aired on Dec. 4, 1977. The program’s first presentation to American audiences was on Dec. 17, 1978 on Home Box Office (HBO). As this was cable television programming, I had seen the previews on other stations and was eager to view it. Once our school showed it, I found out I had reason to be excited.
The production was, at the time, quite a spectacle. The sets designed by Henson’s company were detailed and seemed realistic to my eyes. The characters had the personalities I had come to love in the other Muppet enterprises, and Paul Williams’s cleverly-written songs were convincingly performed and sung by the characters. The music performed by the opposing Alice Cooper-like group The Nightmare, a band of ne’er-do-wells from the neighboring town of Riverbottom who compete with the Otters for the prize, is particularly fun. Even by today’s standards, the show is impressive.
Once the talent show is over and the winner selected, a lesson is thoughtfully unfolded for Emmet, Alice and their friends. You will have to watch the show to find out what happens, but know that the sacrifices do yield positive results beyond the experience of the contest.
If you have or have not seen it, “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” is well worth the hour it takes to enjoy it.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
