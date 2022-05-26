Elsberry wins Commission District 2 primary

Winner: Danny Elsberry, 834 votes, 56.85%
Skyler Williams, 633 votes, 43.15%
Danny Elsberry won the Republican nomination for District 2 Commission, and since no Democratic candidate qualified for the seat is the presumed winner of the Nov. 8 General Election.
Elsberry will take over the seat from Commissioner Jamie Brown. She decided not to run for re-election leaving the race without an incumbent. Newly-elected Elsberry may not take the District 2 Commission seat until January, but he’s not going to wait until then to start working for the people, he said.
“I’m going right to work,” Elsberry said. “I’m glad that (voters) got out and did their due diligence. Now its time for me to get to work.”
Elsberry’s main focus during his campaign was support for emergency services and he intends to talk to the other commissioners about the needs of county law enforcement and fire departments immediately.
“I need to sit down with the Board of Commissioners and see where there’s some flexibility, because they’ve got to have some help,” he said. “We’ve got fire stations that’s unmanned in the county. The citizens don’t know about it, most of them that I’ve talked to, and I’m going to educate them.”
Elsberry said he was grateful to the voters, to his family and to God for seeing him through this election.
