Mrs. Janice Elaine Chandler, age 74, of Tallapoosa passed away June 2, 2023. She was born January 7, 1949 in Tallapoosa to the late Wallace “Red” and Louise Posey Mixon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Randy Mixon and Mark Mixon.
She was a dedicated member of West View Baptist Church, where she was a longtime Sunday school teacher and member of the WMU. Elaine loved and never missed her weekly Thursday beauty shop appointment with Judy Maxwell. It was the highlight of her week. In recent years, she loved her Friday trips riding around town with Jerry. She was a cherished and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
