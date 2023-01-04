Mrs. Edith Ann White McGinnis, daughter of the late Eric White and Alva Butler White, passed away December 26, 2022. She was born May 27, 1931 in Tallapoosa, Ga.

Mrs. McGinnis attended Tallapoosa City School, graduating as Valedictorian from Tallapoosa High School in 1948. She then attended West Georgia College and later taught at Buncombe Elementary School.

