Mrs. Edith Louise Brooks Lee, age 85, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away September 19, 2022. She was born November 10, 1936 in Buchanan, GA to the late Charles and Clora White Brooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Waylon Lee; son, Jaybug Hughes; sister, Betty Jo Roberts; and brother, Charles Brooks.
Miss Edith was a hard worker — even after she retired from the last company she worked with, she and Waylon ran a successful greenhouse. She was Baptist by faith, loved flowers, riding horses and was an avid reader. Her grandchildren were the grandest of them all.
She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Sheila and Lewis Patterson of Waco; son and daughter in law, Skipper and Gail Hughes, of Buchanan; grandchildren, Leigh and Chad Cantrell, Darius Biggers, Derick and Kayla Biggers, Heather and John Moore, Haley and Brett Taylor, Jesse Hughes, Jeremy Hughes and Holly and Anthony Stewart; 22 great-grandchildren with two on the way; sisters, Joyce Walling, of Muscadine, AL, Pat Saxon, of Bremen, GA, Sandra Radke, and Sherry Ward, both of Tallapoosa; brother and sister in law, John and Kay Brooks, of Tallapoosa and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services were held September 24, 2022 at 2:00PM in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Kelly Roberts and Allen Williams speaking.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.