Mrs. Edith Louise Brooks Lee, age 85, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away September 19, 2022. She was born November 10, 1936 in Buchanan, GA to the late Charles and Clora White Brooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Waylon Lee; son, Jaybug Hughes; sister, Betty Jo Roberts; and brother, Charles Brooks.

Miss Edith was a hard worker — even after she retired from the last company she worked with, she and Waylon ran a successful greenhouse. She was Baptist by faith, loved flowers, riding horses and was an avid reader. Her grandchildren were the grandest of them all.

