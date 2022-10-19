The Haralson County Elections Office has seen an increase in early voting turnout compared to the last midterm election that was held.

Early voting began in Haralson County on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. At the end of business on the first day of voting, at 5 p.m., 296 voters showed up to cast their vote early in-person. Between the first two days combined as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, there had been 551 voters show up to early vote.

