The Haralson County Elections Office has seen an increase in early voting turnout compared to the last midterm election that was held.
Early voting began in Haralson County on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. At the end of business on the first day of voting, at 5 p.m., 296 voters showed up to cast their vote early in-person. Between the first two days combined as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, there had been 551 voters show up to early vote.
The last midterm election was held in 2018. At that time, Haralson County had 537 voters show up between the first two days of early voting, reflecting a slight increase in the amount of citizens who showed up to early vote.
Those interested in early voting can do so at the Haralson County Courthouse located at 4485 GA-120 in Buchanan. Voters are able to vote Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be two Saturdays during the only voting period where eligible voters can show up in person to early vote which are Oct. 22 and 29. The early voting period will end Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.
Georgia law O.C.G.A § 21-2-417 requires Georgia residents to show photo identification when voting in person. Voters can bring any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free Voter ID Card issued by the Hall County Registrar’s Office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services, a Georgia driver’s license, even if expired, valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this State, a valid U.S. passport ID, a valid U.S. military photo ID or a valid tribal photo ID as acceptable identification when voting in person.
Voters should note that the precinct card individuals receive to confirm your voter registration and voting location is not a form of identification and is not sufficient identification to vote. If a voter cannot make it in to early vote, on Election Day, Nov. 8, the registered voter must go to their assigned voting location/precinct to cast their vote.
