Early voting starts on Monday for the primary and special elections including local seats for Haralson County Commission, Board of Education and Superior Court judge.
In Haralson County, early voting will be at the Haralson County Courthouse in Buchanan from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first two weeks of early voting, the Courthouse will be open to voters Monday through Saturday. The third week of early voting hours will be Monday through Friday, said Haralson County Election Superintendent Vaughn Gable.
The last day to apply for absentee ballots will be May 13. The ballots may be dropped by the courthouse during business hours in a special drop box inside the courthouse or at the Board of Elections office. They can also be mailed to the courthouse.
For the primary election, voters will have to request a partisan ballot — Democrat or Republican — for most of the races. Nonpartisan ballots will have judge elections only including a local race for Superior Court Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit judge.
Incumbent Judge Meng Lim is being challenged by Andrew B. Roper, a Cedartown attorney and municipal judge for the cities of Rockmart and Cedartown as well as Magistrate judge for Polk County.
The only other nonpartisan contested race is for justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia. Incumbent Justice Verda M. Colvin is running against Veronica Brinson.
The Republican ballot includes the judicial seats as well as the local seats for Haralson County Commission Districts 2 and 4 and County Board of Education Districts 3 and 5. The only races are for Commission District 2 and Board of Education District 5.
District 2 Incumbent Commissioner Jamie Brown is not running for re-election. Danny Elsberry and Skyler Williams qualified to run as the Republican nominee for her seat. No Democratic candidates qualified to run for the seat, so the winner of the primary election would be the probable winner of the seat in November; write-in candidates for the ballot had not been closed as of Tuesday. Gable did say that no write-in candidates had applied for the local seats yet.
Incumbent County Board of Education member James Watson is being challenged by Bobby Wilson. Again, no Democratic candidates qualified for the seat so the primary election winner is the probable winner of the November election.
There are several statewide primary elections on the Democratic and Republican ballots including races for party nominations for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state House of Representatives, state Senate, and U.S. senator. Voters will also have the opportunity to help set the party agenda through a number of party questions. The Democratic party wants to know whether party voters would like to legalize marijuana, expand Medicaid in the state, expand the child tax credit in the state. Republicans are asking party voters if they would like to see school vouchers, the elimination of ballot drop boxes, and allowing biological males who identify as females to compete in female sports.
To see samples of the ballots visit https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.
