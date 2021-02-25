Early voting for the March 16 election of a new Haralson County District 4 commissioner is off to a slow start, officials said.
Just 32 voters had cast their ballots in the day and a half since early voting started, County Registrar Peppar Head said.
“It’s been slow,” Head said of the voter turnout. “Slow.”
The District 4 seat was left empty by the death of Commissioner Brad Vines in September 2020. Candidates Jeremy Church and Ryan Farmer are vying for the seat that represents the southwestern corner of the county. The district stretches along much of the county’s western border and includes Buncombe and the city of Tallapoosa. There are approximately 5,100 voters in the district, she said.
The voter turnout is a quite different from the last two elections — the presidential election in November and the runoff in January. Those elections drew thousands of early voters.
“It’s like, where is everybody at?” Head said with a laugh.
Considering that residents at recent Commission meetings have complained about their lack of representation in the district, they seemed to be eager to vote. But so far, not many have made it to the election booth.
The two candidates are eager for their supporters to get out and vote.
“Early voting is already underway and I would really appreciate your vote,” Church said in a written statement. “I am a lifelong Haralson County resident, local businessman and a veteran. If elected I would work every day to make Haralson County a better place for every resident.”
Farmer echoed those sentiments in a written statement.
“As early voting is underway I’d ask that you consider voting Ryan Farmer when you go to the polls,” he wrote. “I promise to be a commissioner that listens to you and to always do what I believe is best for the district and county so that we can grow in a responsible manner together. A vote for Ryan Farmer is a vote for no landfill.”
Early voting will continue Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.
