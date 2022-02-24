Early voting for T-SPLOST referendum began this week

Early voting for a proposed 1% special purpose local option sales tax for transportation started quietly on Monday after the governor signed legislation less than a week earlier allowing the election to be held this March.
“We had about three days to get things ready,” said Vaughn Gable, Haralson County Election superintendent.
Holding the referendum on March 15 was not allowed under Georgia law — there are no special elections allowed in March in even numbered years. But Haralson County’s and a number of other counties’ previously approved T-SPLOSTs were on track to end a year early after collecting more than expected.
The T-SPLOST is a 1% sales tax collected for up to five years or a specified amount to be used for paving and maintenance of roads and bridges, purchases of equipment or any other capital expense dealing with transportation. Haralson County has purchased two bush hogs and a tractor as well as paved 90 miles of road in the unincorporated areas with the proceeds of the current T-SPLOST, said County Chairman Ronnie Ridley.
Before the T-SPLOST, the county averaged six or seven miles of paving a year, Ridley said.
“It makes a big difference,” he said of the tax.
Rep. Tyler Paul Smith introduced legislation that would allow the special election to renew the T-SPLOST in March.
Smith said representatives from Haralson County approached him about the issue early in the session.
“You’re looking at a lot of revenue being lost between March and May,” Smith said. “These are poor counties. … We don’t want them to have to shift the tax burden to property owners.”
While there were just some counties with T-SPLOSTs that are currently affected, the bill does apply to any county in the state that wants to hold a special election in March. But it is a limited time change, Smith added.
“It sunsets in 2024,” he said.
The bill passed in the Legislature and landed on Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature on Feb. 14. Gable called the election that day, he said.
“I had to make the call,” Gable said. “If it hadn’t have got to him by then, you know it probably couldn’t have happened.”
He immediately began preparing for the election including publishing an announcement in The Gateway-Beacon with a sample of the ballot and beginning the testing of the voting machines, Gable said.
Voters narrowly passed the current T-SPLOST in November 2017 with less than 1% majority, at 50.63% approval. Collections started a few months later in early 2018. The cap the county had set was $12 million. Ridley said collections hit the maximum this quarter and the tax will end on April 1 if voters don’t approve the new referendum.
If voters do again approve the T-SPLOST, he hopes to just continue the collections with no lapse.
“Probably the revenue commissioner will let it continue,” Ridley said. “Rather than reprogramming every cash register in the county.”
The new T-SPLOST cap is proposed to be $30 million.
Polls will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 11 and on Saturdays, Feb. 26 and March 5. On Election Day, March 15, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
