Early voting for the Nov. 2 municipal election begins on Tuesday in Tallapoosa, the only city in the county that will be holding an election this year.
Early voting will continue each weekday through Friday, Oct. 29, during normal business hours each day at Tallapoosa City Hall. Additionally, voting will be open two Saturdays during the early voting period, on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, also at Tallapoosa City Hall.
Three of the five City Council seats will be on the ballot. Incumbent Dan Pope is running against Steven Bullock for Post 1. John Ellis is challenging incumbent Raymond Ballew for Post 2. Post 3 is the seat of former Councilwoman Jacqueline Roberts. She resigned in August to run for mayor. Two members of the Tallapoosa Development Authority, Jacob Holdbrooks and Mark Smith, are vying to serve the remainder of her term through Dec. 31, 2023.
The Mayoral seat is hotly contested with four candidates on the ballot: Brett Jones, Darryl Prichard, Jacqueline Roberts and Will Eidson.
The candidates of all the races are invited to attend an election forum organized by the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 14. The forum will be streamed through Facebook beginning at 6 p.m., said Tara Chapman, chief operating officer at the Chamber.
The Chamber is organizing the forum a little differently from prior election years in deference to COVID concerns, said Eric McDonald president of the Chamber. As always, he said, the goal is to allow the voter to get to know the candidates a little bit better.
This is not a debate; it’s an opportunity for the candidates to introduce themselves to the community, Chapman said.
Chamber members will be asked to submit the questions in advance and a panel of business leaders will pick the top three or four, she said. At the forum, each candidate will have an opportunity to make opening remarks, answer the questions and then give closing remarks. All candidates will be asked the same questions.
“We wanted to make sure we’re fair to all the candidates,” Chapman said. “It’ll still be informative.”
She added that people should follow the Chamber’s Facebook page for any updates or changes.
