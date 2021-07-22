Boston-rock band Aerosmith rose to incredible heights when it released its fourth album “Rocks” in May of 1976. “Rocks” was one of the first Platinum-selling albums; it pre-sold over a million copies before its release.
The band’s previous album, 1975’s “Toys in the Attic,” made them stars with its hit singles “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion.” The band had recorded and toured nonstop prior to this breakthrough, and they rode the crest of their creativity and delivered what I consider the greatest release in the band’s history.
Before recording “Rocks,” Aerosmith had purchased a large warehouse in Waltham, Massachusetts that they made into their own headquarters. They dubbed the building “A Wherehouse.” It was a multipurpose edifice for the band’s planning and execution, including a garage for their vehicles and touring equipment as well as a practice space, a stage, business offices, and other amenities. It was their home base away from home.
As they had begun using it extensively for working out new material or preparing for an upcoming tour, it also yielded an opportunity to capture the best results of their extensive jam sessions, many of which became the basic tracks for the songs found on “Rocks.” Utilizing a mobile recording unit from New York’s The Record Plant, Aerosmith and producer Jack Douglas captured the band at its apex.
Guitarist Joe Perry has stated in his 2014 autobiography, also entitled “Rocks,” that he personally wanted the album to be the hardest music of the band’s career at that point. Reasoning that the diamond was the hardest rock on Earth, the album cover features five diamonds, one for each band member.
Perry hoped the not-so-subtle metaphor in the image would deliver the message of the record’s contents. His idea proved to be accurate, and the album has since sold more than 4-million copies and reached number three on the Billboard 200 album chart.
I was a bit late in discovering how great a record “Rocks” truly is. Though I had been a fan for over a decade when I got a copy of the album on cassette, I already had a copy of the 1980 compilation “Aerosmith’s Greatest Hits,” which included all the highest-charting singles from their catalogue up to that point. These included “Rocks” single “Back in the Saddle,” a funky, hard-charging rocker with some of singer Steven Tyler’s most impressive vocals — skyscraper high in pitch, ragged as vintage blue jeans in tone. It is one of the biggest showcases of his range in their initial heyday, both tough and reckless.
Also from “Rocks” is “Last Child,” one of two songs written by guitarist Brad Whitford with Tyler from that album. It is one of the band’s funkiest and most entertaining songs. I have always loved the lyrics as they detail the protagonist’s position in life, “just a punk in the street.” It strikes me as humorous, skillfully arranged, and impressively performed. Even today, the song has no peers when it comes to its unique groove.
After I had seen Aerosmith twice on the tour for 1990’s multi-platinum album “Pump,” I began seeking out the catalog albums I had missed, including “Rocks.” Listening today, I am struck by the band’s creativity and musicianship.
Bassist Tom Hamilton switches to guitar on his co-write with Tyler, “Sick As A Dog,” one of the most melodic songs on the album, featuring layered harmony vocals and musical elements of contemporary band, Cheap Trick.
Drummer Joey Kramer’s inventive approach gives each song a varied, thoughtfully composed set of dynamics. In the band’s autobiography from 1997, Walk This Way, co-written with Stephen Davis, Kramer says he believes some of his best drumming is featured on the album. I emphatically concur.
Kramer makes all his drum licks support each song, especially the earthquake-influenced bruiser “Nobody’s Fault,” once again featuring a battle between Whitford’s enormous guitar riffs, Tyler’s vocal hysteria, and Kramer’s sludgy, proto-Heavy Metal rhythms. A crushing tour-de-force, it is Whitford’s favorite of Aerosmith’s songs.
It certainly is a monster track on a fantastic album worthy of new appreciation.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
