E-SPLOST on the ballot

Beginning next week Haralson County voters will have a chance to weigh in on whether they want to continue to pay a 1-% sales tax to benefit local school systems.
The tax has been collected since 1997 and is used for capital purchases and projects. The current E-SPLOST will end in June 2022.
Haralson County Superintendent Jerry Bell said the tax collected on nearly every purchase in the county takes some of the burden of school funding off county property owners.
“Someone comes in to shop locally or comes in to shop from out of town, visitors, whatever, they all contribute to that,” Bell said. “So, it’s kind of a sharing of the wealth.”
The Haralson County Schools have used E-SPLOST proceeds for a variety of purposes, including the recently installed scoreboards at the Haralson County High School football field, Bell said. But he said that more importantly the proceeds have helped the school system keep up with ever-changing technology for students. That was especially important when the pandemic forced schools to close and move to virtual learning last spring, Bell said.
The E-SPLOST allowed the school system to buy Chromebooks to make sure that every student had the tools to do their school work from home, he said.
If voters approve the extension of the E-SPLOST, the Haralson County school system has a few projects it would like to tackle, Bell said. The system is also asking voters to allow them to borrow $8 million against the proceeds. Bell said about $6 million will be used to build the College and Career Academy the system has been planning for years and about $2 million will be used to upgrade the Haralson County High School gymnasium.
“It’s primarily still the original 1967-68 design,” Bell said of the gymnasium.
He also said that school safety would be a high priority for the funds.
Bremen City Schools also has a lot riding on the November election — if the E-SPLOST is approved and the voters also approve allowing the system to borrow up to $10 million, administrators plan to renovate the 70-year-old portion of Bremen High School.
“We’ve been using the word renovate, but this will replace two-thirds of the high school,” Hicks told the Bremen City Council at a meeting a week ago.
Superintendent David Hicks said the project will cost roughly $12 million, $2 million of which will come from the Georgia Department of Education. The estimate is very rough, he said. The project has not been bid — that will happen in the spring if the bond issue and E-SPLOST is approved by voters, Hicks said. The school would break ground after the school year ends.
The construction will take about 18 months, Hicks said. During that time, the high school’s bottom hall would still be available for use and the school system would have to use a few mobile classrooms, he said.
In the past, the school system has used E-SPLOST proceeds to renovate and build facilities including the Bremen High School Gymnasium, the Hamilton-McPherson Fine Arts Center, the Bremen Academy/Middle School. In fact, the proposed E-SPLOST would help pay off the bond for the gymnasium, Hicks said.
In all, if the new bond question is approved the school system would have $13 million in bonds outstanding, he said, $3 million left on the gymnasium and $10 million for the high school renovations. Paying off the bond for the high school would be planned over two cycles of E-SPLOST, he said.
Bremen City Schools also receives a small portion of the Carroll County E-SPLOST. Carroll County voters already approved an extension. Bremen City Schools expect to receive 2% of that tax or about $30,000 a month.
If Haralson County voters approve the E-SPLOST, the city schools expects to receive 41% or about $8 million over the life of the five-year tax. Haralson County Schools expects to receive about $12 million.
