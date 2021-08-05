Dusty Hill, the bassist for ZZ Top, “that little ol’ band from Texas,” passed away in his sleep last week at 72. Hill was key to the band’s unique sound, a blend of Rock and Roll and Blues that incorporated some Southern Rock leanings. The sound led to some hugely popular radio hits in the early 1980s.
Hill sang lead vocals on one of the band’s most famous tracks, “Tush” from the 1975 album “Fandango!” He sang the propulsive tenor vocals along with Billy Gibbons, the band’s primary vocalist and guitarist, on “Heard It On the X” from that same album. The two of them had previously traded lead vocals on another fan favorite from two years earlier, “Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers,” a fiery rocker on 1973’s breakthrough album “Tres Hombres.”
Fittingly, Hill was a uniquely American story. Rocky Hill, his elder brother by a little over three years, recruited the young Dusty Hill to join his band as a singer when Dusty was only 8 years old. By the age of 13, he became an electric bassist, having previously played the cello.
In an interview five years ago, Hill noted that he had picked up the instrument without first learning to play guitar. He said he was motivated to develop his bass skills quickly to avoid embarrassment onstage. While still a teenager, they began performing in local bars, and he found school to be an obstacle.
“School kinda got in the way and I resented it,” said Hill, whose grades suffered due to his musical pursuits.
Hill and Beard’s decision to become a more rock-oriented band than Hill’s older brother could abide signaled his departure. It was at this time that they joined forces with Gibbons and formed ZZ Top. The new trio released “ZZ Top’s First Album” in January of 1971. According to Gibbons, the record was so-titled as to imply that more albums would be forthcoming from the band. This proved to be a mission statement, and the band lived up to it.
My first recollection of ZZ Top was in 1983 when my best friend, Todd Walker, introduced me to the band’s album “Eliminator”. The album cover with its painting of a 1933 Ford custom hot rod was purposeful enough, but once he played his cassette tape for me, the hits “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” and “Got Me Under Pressure” became some of my favorite new tunes. The band’s sound on that record stood out because of the deftly raunchy guitar playing from Gibbons.
Years later, through another hometown audiophile, Mike Bonnett, I got copies of 1977’s “The Best of ZZ Top” and 1979’s “Degüello.” These albums fascinated me, ultimately to a much greater extent than “Eliminator,” which went on to sell over 10,000,000 copies.
For starters, the three players stuck to actual band interplay that belied their impeccable pedigree as musicians. Secondly, all three of the featured performances by Hill that I noted earlier can be found on that 1977 compilation. As Hill’s voice was actually effortless compared with Gibbons’s growly take on various ethnically-influenced vernacular, it stood out like an oasis in a vast arid desert.
Once I moved from home, attending Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, I fell in with some musicians with whom I learned two dozen or so cover songs. Among these was “Tush,” that early song Hill sang so well. It was during the splitting of the vocal duties that I became responsible for replicating Hill’s amazing vocal as best I could. We enjoyed playing that song so much that we revisited it at our bassist’s wedding reception years later. Perhaps “Tush” was a little suggestive for the occasion, but it was a pure pleasure for us.
Dusty Hill was one of the most impressive singers, players, and performers of my lifetime. It is with great respect, admiration and sadness from innumerable fans like myself that he leaves our physical world. The waves he made with his music will remain permanent in our collective hearts and minds.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
