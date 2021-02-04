Recently I spent several days with my parents while they were recuperating from COVID-19. Not that I’m a nurse, just some TLC was needed. So, I drove down to central Alabama.
My mom is a firm believer in the adage that food cures. Certain foods are good for curing what ails. My dad loves chicken and dumplings and mom was sure this would be good for him. I am also not a nutritionist, but I can’t believe this food is very healthy. Still, we stewed a big chicken and took it off the bone and my mom made dumplings. I assisted as needed since dumpling making is not in my skill set.
You see, I don’t like dumplings even a little bit. It wasn’t until after we were serving the dumplings that my mom said, “Oh, Mary, I just remembered. You don’t like dumplings. Do you?”
“No, Mom but that’s okay. Dad loves them and I’m happy with the chicken, broth, and cornbread. It’s fine.”
Then the conversation turned to the olden days in the South when there were many mouths to feed and not a lot of food. A little flour and lard mixed with a little milk and dropped into a pot of hot chicken broth and supper was almost ready. My dad remembered someone who made dumplings in pinto bean soup. That really didn’t sound enjoyable as much as I love pintos.
We did a little research and you know folks all over the world eat dumplings. Probably for the same reason Southerners eat dumplings. (Okay, some will say because they taste good.) But a heap of folks can be fed with dumplings and some broth or sauce.
Let’s define a dumpling as a pocket of dumpling — often filled with something, maybe savory or sweet. I will start with the dumplings that I don’t like or probably wouldn’t like if I tried them. Ravioli is considered a dumpling from Italy and is served with a tomato sauce. Anything can be put inside the ravioli. Pumpkin and sage ravioli is all the rage now. Again. I am not interested.
The Chinese have a variety of dumplings. Steamed or boiled dumplings go by many names in Chinese cuisine. The wonton is a Chinese dumpling that’s fried. Potato dumplings are common in eastern Europe. I found a recipe for German potato dumplings that appeared to be fried and looked crispy. Modak is a sweet dumpling stuffed with coconut and rolled in unrefined cane sugar found in the eastern half of India. The Swedish eat pitepalt, a meat-filled potato dumpling served with lingonberry jam. Samosa is a fried dumpling we ate commonly in Kenya. It’s a street food or a quick snack from the Indian culture. Pelmeni is a dumpling from Russia probably a carryover from the Monogolian culture. It can be stuffed with anything from meat to cheese but is never sweet. Kartoffelknoedel, from Baravia, is a potato dumpling stuffed with bread and served with brown gravy.
Svestkove knedily, teochew, daifuku, khinkali, teochew fun gor are all dumplings in cultures around the world and probably say comfort food to the person who recognizes the name. I see mothers all over the world looking at their hungry children and their pantries and thinking what am I going to feed them. Out of love and ingenuity, the cook in the house gathers what she has, puts it into a dumpling, and boils, steams, fries it to perfection, and feeds the family.
This is where I’ve drawn my line of like and dislike. Steamed and boiled dumplings in any language fall in the dislike category. Fried, baked, somehow made crispy dumplings fall in the like category. I will eat dumplings for an appetizer or as a main dish or dessert just make sure it’s crispy and warm and not the slimy, wet doughy kind. I just can’t. Sorry, whatever the language. I just can’t.
