Authorities have recovered the body of a 16-year old male from a lake near Bowdon.
Personnel from multiple agencies including the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Georgia State Patrol, Carroll County Fire and Rescue and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have been on scene since Tuesday afternoon after CCSO said they received reports that a juvenile had turned over a kayak in a private lake on private property near Lovvorn Mill Road and Turner Road in Carroll County.
Later in the afternoon and into early evening, authorities issued updated information that equipment had been brought in from Lake Lanier to assist in the search and that they would continue to look for the victim.
“We are humbled by the assistance of all those involved in this operation and ask the public to pray for the safety of those working the recovery efforts and for the family of the victim,” the CCSO posted on their Facebook page earlier Tuesday evening.
Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Ashley Hulsey, spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department issued a text to media members that the body of the 16-year old had been recovered.
“We ask for prayers for the family as they deal with this tragedy,” Hulsey said in a statement from the CCSO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.