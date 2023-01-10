Drowning Scene

Authorities have recovered the body of a 16-year old male from a lake near Bowdon.

Personnel from multiple agencies including the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Georgia State Patrol, Carroll County Fire and Rescue and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have been on scene since Tuesday afternoon after CCSO said they received reports that a juvenile had turned over a kayak in a private lake on private property near Lovvorn Mill Road and Turner Road in Carroll County.

