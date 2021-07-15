Drones useful law enforcement tool

What started out as a hobby for A.C. Sanders has turned into a useful law enforcement tool for the Douglasville Police Department.
Sanders, a Bremen High School graduate and a captain with the Department, told members of the Bremen Rotary Club on Thursday that he had originally started piloting drones — a small, flying machine often equipped with a camera controlled from the ground by a phone or computer tablet — for fun, and he still does. On the Fourth of July, he launched his drone to watch the fireworks being fired all over the city.
It wasn’t until later that he discovered how law enforcement might use the drones. The Douglasville Drone Division has used drones to search for missing persons or fleeing suspects. The drones have even helped avoid confrontations that almost certainly would have ended violently, Sanders said.
In one incident about a month ago, a man involved in a carjacking had barricaded himself alone in a house and the department was able to send in a drone to find the man in the building and communicate with him.
“If we go into a house and you encounter the suspect you’re now in a confrontation; somebody’s got to act. Either he’s going to give up or he’s going to shoot and you’re going to get into a shootout,” Sanders said. “What this allows us to do is to actually fly into the house, find the guy and then we know where he’s at and we can inject gas into the house and we can do other things, less lethal, to get him out of the house.”
The drones also have been used to create accident reconstructions by making a pictorial map of the accident scene, and to survey above crowds to see if there is anything violent or illegal happening within the crowd, he said. Pictures taken from a drone can be used in a court for evidence, Sanders said.
The department started its drone program about four years ago, Sanders said.
“It has been really successful for us; it’s expensive but we’ve done a lot with it,” Sanders said.
The drones can cost thousands of dollars — the one he brought for the demonstration cost about $8,000 — and the cameras are an additional expense. The heat-detecting camera on the drone cost another about $10,000, he said. They can also be equipped with speakers and spotlights.
“It’s a very expensive investment,” he said. “But when we’ve got somebody in the woods — it could be a suspect, a dangerous suspect, could be a lost child or somebody with dementia or diminished mental capacity has wandered off. We’ve used it for that many, many times.”
When weighed against the lives that the drones can potentially save, the expense seems less burdensome, he said.
The department has a certificate of authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly in class G air space, non-controlled airspace, under 400 feet about ground level. Additionally, the officers on the drone unit have certificates to fly the drones through the FAA, and he is working on earning a commercial drone certificate, Sanders said.
“I don’t really need it, but it’s just an insurance policy if we do have an incident,” he said.
The drone operations are always performed by a team, one pilot and one lookout who is constantly watching for other aircraft. They have had to land the drone when a low-flying helicopter has appeared to avoid causing an accident.
The main limitation of the drones is battery life. The large drone he brought has a battery life of about 30 minutes. When it gets to 10% charge, it will automatically return to the place where it took off. That’s one reason the department has more than one drone, Sanders said. The drones can also be affected by weather such as high winds and they are not waterproof, so rain can damage them.
While drones can be an asset, they’re is also the concern that they can contribute to a loss of personal privacy.
“We’ve never used these things to spy on people,” Sanders said.
The department has a strict policy on the use of the drones, he said. But he noted that not every drone pilot follows those same rules.
“The FAA controls air space,” Sanders said. “You may own a section of property. … But I don’t own anything in the air.”
Flying or hovering over someone’s house is not against the law. For the police to step in, there would have to be proof of stalking, he said. But he said that may change as drones become more popular, Sanders added.
