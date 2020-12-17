When Dr. Walter E. Williams, of George Mason University, died on Dec. 1 the country lost an eloquent defender of the American Dream. He was a professor of economics at the university in Fairfax, Virginia, a syndicated columnist, commentator, and author of 11 books. He was known for his Libertarian political beliefs and his belief in free-market economics as an engine of wealth generation.
Growing up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Williams lived in the same neighborhood as future comedian Bill Cosby. He and his sister were raised by their mother, whom he said fulfilled the role of mother and father within the family.
He joined the Army after moving in with his father in California. While in the service, he was stationed in Georgia where he bucked the imposed segregation in social circumstances. He challenged authority and the notions on which many people structured their attitudes about fellow humans. For these reasons, he called himself a radical, and he never distanced himself from that title. He pointed out that the framers of the Constitution were fellow radicals who believed in liberty to the point that they put their lives in danger. He was right.
Williams married Connie Taylor in 1960, and he credited their union as a civilizing force for his development. Their daughter, Devyn, echoed this statement in a 2015 film documentary on Williams’s life, “Suffer No Fools.” She claimed that her mother was more refined in her delivery, and would encourage Williams to be less emphatically confrontational in his points of view when speaking to others. He also said in the film that she had a positive effect on him by making him an effective student and eventually professor of economics.
Williams was a Constitutional originalist, and he used an example in his lectures which, while amusing, utilizes his plainspoken critical thought to make a point. In a lecture given on July 20, 1999, for The Independent Institute in Oakland, California, he stated that those who say the U.S. Constitution is a living document are actually saying the Constitution does not exist.
“How would you like to play me poker and the rules be living?” Williams said. “Maybe my pair could beat your flush in certain circumstances.”
Of course, the attendees recognized the jest, but even so, the point was well made.
As a student of the Constitution, he pointed out that the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, limits government, and that it tells what Congress shall not do to the citizens of the United States. This is, of course, correct, but far too often, adults do not know this fact.
Having taught in public school for more than 25 years, I have heard the misstatement, “the Constitution gives us our rights” uttered consistently. If the founders of the country believed this to be so, they would not have fought for the exercise of their own natural rights in the American Revolution.
Williams exemplified the teacher who had firsthand knowledge of the content he taught. For decades, he recognized the importance of individual liberty and the pursuit of one’s goals for success. He believed in free markets, and he stated that Capitalism, though imperfect, was the best system to enable a person to rise from meager circumstances to a wealthier status. He often noted that the desire to get more for one’s self was the best legal means of motivation a person could have. In serving his own interest, the individual actually simultaneously serves his fellow human in Capitalism.
“Wealth comes from successful individual efforts to please one’s fellow man...that’s what competition is all about: ‘outpleasing’ your competitors to win over the consumers,” Williams said.
Because of these positions, Williams was against socialism in any form. He pointed out that politicians are to be blamed somewhat for the outcomes of their decisions affecting citizens. However, he held that the electors of the politicians had a bigger part of the responsibility for government intrusion in people’s lives.
As proof of this reality continues to roll in, Williams’s perspective and honest appraisal reinforce that individuals are to be the gatekeepers of their own liberty.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
