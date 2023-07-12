British-American band Foreigner is currently on “The Historic Farewell Tour”, and the band has made recent stops at Alpharetta’s Ameris Amphitheater and Nashville, Tennessee’s Ascend Amphitheater to perform their long list of hits for fans of all ages.
The band’s remaining co-founder, guitarist/songwriter/vocalist Mick Jones, has seen lineup changes across Foreigner’s history, but the quality of their output has always been top shelf.
Jones had been a successful musician playing guitar and writing songs in French singer Johnny Hallyday’s band during the 1960’s. He later was a member of England’s Spooky Tooth, a band that also featured keyboardist/vocalist Gary Wright, and after that he was in The Leslie West Band. These experiences honed his skills and prepared him for Foreigner’s formation in 1976.
The band’s name was suggested by Jones due to the fact that half of the band were British, while the other half were American. He, drummer Dennis Elliott, and former King Crimson multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald were all Brits, while Keyboardist Al Greenwood, bassist Ed Gagliardi, and lead vocalist/songwriter Lou Gramm were the American half of the band. They wrote and recorded a smash, self-titled debut album, “Foreigner”, which was released in March of 1977. It features three hit singles, the first two of which reached the Billboard Hot 100’s top ten. “Feels Like The First Time” and “Cold As Ice” were ubiquitous on the radio throughout the summer of 1977. “Long, Long Way From Home”, which charted at number 20 in February 1978, kept the band’s popularity going. That record, as of this writing, has sold over 5,000,000 copies.
“Double Vision”, the band’s sophomore effort, was released June 20, 1978. From its opening track, “Hot Blooded”, the band proved its staying power. The chugging guitar introduction, followed by its melodic riff and overdriven chords is topped by Gramm’s impressively emotive voice. The song is one I remember hearing repeatedly from my childhood onward, one that sits in the same pantheon of tunes by fellow arena rockers Journey and Boston. It sounds all the more ingratiating to me now that I am revisiting it decades later. The song’s structure and performance are a great dual achievement, one that reached number three that September, the band’s highest position on the Billboard Hot 100 up to that point. It would later be topped by the title track which reached number two in November of 1978.
That single, “Double Vision”, is probably my favorite song in the band’s repertoire. It opens side two the album with a burst of Jones’s guitar which then is reduced to a simmering rhythm track driven by Elliott and Gagliardi. Again, Gramm brings his best vocals to the song, and McDonald’s saxophone supports the pre-chorus and outro choruses effectively. Greenwood’s subtle keyboards fill out the song’s aural palette. It’s phenomenally performed and recorded, leaving the listener wanting to listen to it all over again.
“Blue Morning, Blue Day”, the album’s third single, reached number 15 in March of 1979, extending the band’s reach across another year’s airwaves. It features a Beatle-esque minor key guitar riff that is doubled by Greenwood’s keyboards and Jones playing acoustic piano underneath. The song modulates to a higher key during the guitar solo, and guest backing vocalist Ian Lloyd joins in on the chorus. Like the album’s title track, it is compositionally satisfying, and it is a standout among the other songs.
The record’s deep album tracks are a departure from the singles. The ballad “You’re All I Am” has a memorable chorus and sincere execution from Gramm. Jones sings lead on the mid-tempo song “Back Where You Belong” which features some Progressive Rock fluorishes from Greenwood. Jones vocalizes again on the gentle, acoustic “I Have Waited So Long”, a song that could easily come from an album by Wings. “Love Has Taken Its Toll” is a great boogie, while the snakey-riffed “Lonely Children” leads into the slow build of album closer “Spellbinder”.
It is no surprise the album is the band’s biggest-selling release at 7,000,000 copies. It is a fantastic listen, even 45 years after it was first available.
