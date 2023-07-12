British-American band Foreigner is currently on “The Historic Farewell Tour”, and the band has made recent stops at Alpharetta’s Ameris Amphitheater and Nashville, Tennessee’s Ascend Amphitheater to perform their long list of hits for fans of all ages.

The band’s remaining co-founder, guitarist/songwriter/vocalist Mick Jones, has seen lineup changes across Foreigner’s history, but the quality of their output has always been top shelf.