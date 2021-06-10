Mr. Dorman Ed Hill, 73, of Buchanan passed away on June 2, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 7, 1947, in Pine Knot, Kentucky, the son of the late Bert Hill and Minnie Martin Hill.
Mr. Hill was founder and CEO of Hill and Hill Enterprises.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sisters, Sue Hill Bragg, and Janie Hill Watson; one brother, Donald Hamlin.
Survivors include his wife, Lawana Hudgens Hill, of Buchanan; children, Bryan & Tracie Hill, of Winston, Rhonda & Clay Wylie, of Bremen, Chad & Joni Eastling, of Buchanan, and Bethany & Jotty Brown, of Buchanan; sister, Wanda & Wayne Sellers, of Toccoa, Georgia; brother, Luther Hill of Toccoa; sister-in-law, Louise Hamlin of, Pine Knot; grandchildren, Austin & Ashlyn Hill, Dalton Hill, Kason Hill, Lexi Wylie, Tanner W. Williams, and Samantha, C.J. Eastling, Austin & Mary Abercrombie and Samuel Abercrombie; great-grandchildren, Lynnlee Hill, Kensley Hill, Ray Abercrombie and Madelyn Claire Williams.
The family received friends at Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, June 5, 2021, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Funeral Services were conducted on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home in Bremen with Rev. Jason Hudgens and Rev. Jon Smith officiating. Austin Hill, Dalton Hill, Kason Hill, C.J. Eastling, Chad Shuemake and Tanner Williams served as pallbearers.
Entombment followed in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
