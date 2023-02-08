Mrs. Doris Elizabeth Chandler Mann, age 92, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away peacefully in her home January 31, 2023. She was born November 19, 1930 in Tallapoosa to the late Jessie Chandler and Dessie Hamrick Chandler. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J.P. Mann, Sr.; sisters, Selma Aldridge, Ruth Chandler, Linnie Chandler, and Dorothy Hicks; brothers, Herschel Chandler, R.C. Chandler, and Lawrence Chandler; and sons in law, Randy Bentley and Tony Yates.

Doris loved her yard work, vegetable garden, and all her flowers. She loved shopping with her daughters, traveling, seeing all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

