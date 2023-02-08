Mrs. Doris Elizabeth Chandler Mann, age 92, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away peacefully in her home January 31, 2023. She was born November 19, 1930 in Tallapoosa to the late Jessie Chandler and Dessie Hamrick Chandler. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J.P. Mann, Sr.; sisters, Selma Aldridge, Ruth Chandler, Linnie Chandler, and Dorothy Hicks; brothers, Herschel Chandler, R.C. Chandler, and Lawrence Chandler; and sons in law, Randy Bentley and Tony Yates.
Doris loved her yard work, vegetable garden, and all her flowers. She loved shopping with her daughters, traveling, seeing all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters and son in law, Carolyn Thompson Bentley, of Rome, GA, Jean Yates, of Temple, GA, and Lynn and Sonny Farmer, of Temple; son and daughter in law, J.P. “Jay” and Pat Mann, Jr., of Tallapoosa; grandchildren, Tina Medlin, Amy Thompson, Jennifer Turner, Blake Farmer, Brandon Farmer, Julie Hulsey, Alicia Mann, and Lori Mann; and 14 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held February 5, 2023 at 2:00PM in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Dr. Mason Bush officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Chris Turner, Carson Brown, Matt Carnaghi, Brandon Farmer, Markeon John, and Chad Hulsey. Honorary pallbearers were Blake Farmer, Shane Mann, Wesley Thompson, Cam Turner, Will Turner, Canton Brown, Waylon Brown, and Josh Zeigler. Interment followed in the Mann Family Cemetery.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
