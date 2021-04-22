Music resonated down Head Street in Tallapoosa on Saturday morning; Country music provided by WKNG on one end of the street and a band singing Golden oldies on the other.
Meanwhile, a train of green plastic cars snaked up and down and in circles in the street to the delight of the children in the cars. All along the street, people stopped to talk and laugh with friends they haven’t seen for what seems like forever.
The Dogwood Festival opened at 9 a.m., two years and one week after the last pre-pandemic festival. The event had been canceled last April because of the pandemic and then postponed one week because of last Saturday’s rain. It was the first time that Tommy Allen, whose floral and gift shop on Head Street marks the end of the festival grounds, can remember the festival being canceled in more than 30 years, he said.
Mindy Moats, one of the organizers of the event said the postponement meant a change in some of the 70 vendors who had signed up; about 50 had set up for the event. Some of them were on the original list and others were vendors who had been turned away for space reasons, she said.
As Moats waved to people who walked by and greeted her, she said she was pleased with the turnout. It was still early and there was already a good crowd, she said soon after the festival opened.
People were ready to get out in public again.
Beth Stephens, of Carrollton, was excited to be able to attend a festival again — and mask-free, she said.
“It’s our first time out, we even did some yard-selling this morning,” Stephens said, referring to her granddaughter, Taylor Maxwell, 15, who stood nearby. “It feels wonderful to be out.”
Stephens said she has been careful during the pandemic but felt comfortable coming to the festival because it was outdoors. Her granddaughter, on the other hand, hadn’t been starved for socialization since she had been attending school, as usual, Maxwell said.
Kim Thompson, of Tallapoosa, was eating some kettle corn she purchased from a vendor and swaying to the music as two musicians performed some old Everly Brothers and Jimmy Buffett songs. She was also glad to see the festival open once again, Thompson said.
“Just seeing people happy and people gathering,” Thompson said. “I just like being a spectator.”
Many of the vendors were also happy to see their customers face-to-face again.
“My festivals are my major delight,” said Julie Anduze, who sells natural and organic beauty products. “I’ve missed it desperately.”
A retired nurse, she has been selling her products for about 10 years. So even during the pandemic, she had regular customers who were placing orders, which she would mail or deliver to them, Anduze said. But seeing people, talking with them, telling them about her products, which she is passionate about, are things she loves to be able to do.
“I love interacting with people,” Anduze said.
Mercedes Miller, a vendor selling handmade jewelry and other items, agreed. A teacher with Haralson County Schools, she usually sells food at festivals and events as a side business, Miller said. She moved to the handmade items during the pandemic, which she could sell online and deliver. The Dogwood Festival was her first since the pandemic, Miller said.
“It’s nice to see people out and about,” Miller said.
