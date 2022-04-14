It may have been April, but at below 40 degrees, it felt like February as runners lined up for the Dogwood Dash on Taliaferro Street in Tallapoosa on Saturday. Many of the runners were wearing gloves and knit hats along with their race T-shirts as they took off around the corner and down Robertson Avenue following the lead police car.
Just 22 minutes later, the first runner crossed the finish line.
James Chandler, the winner overall and men’s winner, at 22 minutes and 10 seconds, said the day was a gift from God and he wasn’t going to waste it.
“I’ve ran this every year that they’ve had it, all 15 years,” Chandler said.
Chandler has racked up three first places, six second places and a third place over the years, he said.
Malaki Jackson, 15, came in second overall with 22 minutes and 42 seconds with third place winner Hannah Newman — first place for women -
a mere 8 seconds behind him.
The Tallapoosa Lions Club Dogwood Dash 5-kilometer race kicked off Saturday’s Dogwood Festival as it has nearly every year since the race began in 2005.
This year’s race drew about 99 runners, shy of the 140 that typically run, maybe because of the cold, organizers said, but still a good turnout.
People run the race for a variety of reasons — to get in shape, for fun and just to support a good cause, they said.
A group of five ladies from Advanced Chiropractic, obviously there for fun, dressed in red shirts advertising the practice, blue tutus and Wonder Woman themed socks for the race. One of them had decided to run the race and the others decided to join her, they said.
“We’re all running together,” said Angela Richards. “The Lions Club supports such great charity with vision and hearing and all, that we’re just supporting them and our local chapter.”
Some of them had run the race before, but they’d never done it together like this, Richards said, adding, that they intended to have a good time doing it.
The Lion’s Club started the race to complement their Golf Tournament fundraiser in the fall, said Patrick Clarey, secretary of the club.
The club was looking for a fundraiser and by happenstance found Don Whitney, a race organizer who was in town for the World’s Children Center, Clarey said. He taught them how to organize the race, lay it out and use it as a fundraiser, he said. Since then a professional race organizer has handled the race, but that is the only expense, Clarey said.
The Lions Club uses the money raised from its fundraisers for its own projects including buying eyeglasses for children and donations to the Community Christian Council as well as supporting Special Olympics and the Possum Drop, he said.
The race typically raises about $5,000 for the members’ work, he said.
The Lions Club meets at lunchtime at Tally Mountain Golf Course Clubhouse on the first and third Thursdays each month.
