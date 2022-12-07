Do you believe in Santa Clause? Before you answer, think carefully about the question. When my children became a bit skeptical that a rotund, white-bearded man in a red suit could fly around the world in one night in a magical sleigh held aloft by a team of pixie-dusted reindeer, I cautioned them. Those who don’t believe may wake up on Christmas morning with nothing in their stockings. What does it take for you to believe?

Ted Lasso asked us in the middle of a global pandemic, “Do you believe in miracles?” When the worst team in the English league recruits an American football coach who knows nothing about real “football,” it will take a miracle for anything good to happen. The miracle of this quirky Netflix comedy is that its main character and storyline were wholesome, kind, and filled with the kind of hope the world needed in our darkest moments. Ted Lasso made us believe in miracles. Ted Lasso made us love soccer and Roy Kent! Ted Lasso invited us to choose to believe.

