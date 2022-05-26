“Summer’s here, and the time is right/For dancing in the street.” In 1982, David Lee Roth sang the summer classic from Martha and the Vandelas on Van Halen’s April 1982 album “Diver Down.” The album, which happened to include “Dancing in the Street” along withfour other cover songs, was the soundtrack to summer for hard rockers 40 years ago.
As on the band’s debut album, Van Halen performed a Kinks cover song. This time, it is a groovy version of “Where Have All the Good Times Gone!!”, featuring Edward Van Halen’s explosive guitar heroics and a tight rhythm courtesy of his brother, drummer Alex Van Halen and bassist Michael Anthony. The song is one of several the band had learned during their time playing parties and the bar circuit shortly after their inception.
The most surprising cover song on the album is “Big Bad Bill (Is Sweet William Now),” a song originally recorded in the 1920s by Margaret Young and later covered by Peggy Lee, Leon Redbone, Merle Haggard, and Ry Cooder. The Van Halen version is played straightforwardly, harkening back to its original performance notes by using Edward and Alex’s father, Jan Van Halen, as their clarinetist on the song. It also incorporates Roth’s Marlboro-infused baritone vocal to great effect. It is the tale of a bruiser-turned-husband, and the lyrics detail the transition clearly. As a respite from the party time antics usually found on a Van Halen record, it actually fits into the band’s often wry approach seamlessly.
Then there is the cover song that initiated the host album’s creation entirely: the classic Roy Orbison hit, “(Oh) Pretty Woman.” The band recorded the song in one day according to Edward in an interview with Jas Obrecht for Guitar Player Magazine. Its release on Jan. 18, 1982, as a single prompted their record label to push for an album.
As they had just completed the tour for 1981’s “Fair Warning,” the band had not planned to return to the studio, but return they did. The album was recorded in 12 days total, and it eventually sold over 4 million copies.
I remember buying the single sometime in the spring of 1982, around the time that the full album was released. The black and white sleeve photo depicts the band looking light-hearted but still cool and a little dangerous. The formatting resembles the typeface of “Fair Warning,” reasserting the single was not originally planned for inclusion on what would become “Diver Down.”
The album’s original songs run the gamut of styles as much as its covers. Some reviews of “Diver Down” have stated it is an uneven record or even a weaker album overall compared with the band’s other releases. I totally disagree with these assessments due to the band’s performances.
“Hang ‘Em High” is a barnburner in keeping with other songs previously released by the band, but unlike those, it incorporates some chords that point toward musical influences outside of hard rock. It also has a multi-tracked vocal from Roth, another rarity in the past. Roth sings unlike before, with more attention to craft and serving the song rather than showcasing his bravado.
Likewise, the beautifully wistful “Secrets” has one of Roth’s trademark croons, but this time it is almost entirely in third person. It sounds like an ode to a lost love opportunity. “Secrets” also has a terrific background vocal arrangement from the other singers in the band, and the loping groove and tasteful clean guitars give it a dreamy feel. The only aspect making it obviously a Van Halen tune is Edward’s masterful guitar solo. Even so, his note choices relate back to the song rather than his well-known style.
While every bit of “Diver Down” is a necessary ingredient, the a capella final cover “Happy Trails” by Dale Evans is a fitting album closer. It all sounds as good today as when it arrived in record stores four decades ago. It should be in your musical rotation this summer.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
