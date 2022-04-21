A reformed Deep Purple released “Perfect Strangers” on Oct. 29, 1984, eight years after its third lineup had disbanded.
Vocalist Ian Gillan had spent the previous year in Black Sabbath, guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and bassist Roger Glover had recently folded their group Rainbow, drummer Ian Paice ended a stint with Irish guitarist Gary Moore, and organist Jon Lord had just left Whitesnake. The album was a platinum seller because this initial reunion of the band happened at a point when Heavy Metal was a hot commodity in mainstream music.
Though Deep Purple was among the genre’s founders, the production of the “Perfect Strangers” avoided many of the qualities that eventually came to be known as Hair Metal, a sub-genre that featured elements of Glam Rock, teased-up hairdos, and flamboyant costumes. For starters, the album’s title track resembles Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” both in its tempo and its interplay between the instrumentalists. Additionally, its first single, “Knockin’ At Your Back Door,” has a hooky extended chorus, one that showcases Gillan’s high-pitched vocals, but with a slightly more mature approach than when first he sang with the band in the early 1970s.
A week or so after its release, I bought a copy of “Perfect Strangers” on cassette. It included “Not Responsible,” a bonus track not on the vinyl. My older, influential cousin Jay had turned me onto Rainbow’s last album, 1983’s “Bent Out of Shape,” so I was already a fan of Blackmore and Glover’s musical approach and it made me eager to discover other albums by the band. While I was visiting my father one weekend, we stopped in an antique store in Jonesboro, Tennessee, and there I found a used vinyl copy of the most heralded of Deep Purple’s early output, 1972’s “Machine Head.” It includes their most famous song, “Smoke on the Water,” as well as the other singles, “Highway Star,” “Never Before” and the album-oriented Rock (AOR) radio staple, “Space Truckin’.”
The copy I bought has a gold-leaf sticker on one side of the label stating it is from the collection of someone named Waverly Green. I think I paid fewer than five dollars for the album, and once I got it home, I recorded it onto a blank cassette to listen to it on my Sanyo portable player, a cheap version of a Sony Walkman.
It was through repeated listenings that I discovered what an incredible band Deep Purple was. “Machine Head” seems, even today, like a really different group than the one I first heard. Some of this is because the production from their 1984 release is a bit slicker; but the songs on “Machine Head” showcase a greater level of finesse and technical excitement that I have long revered.
Jon Lord, for one, plays his Hammond B3 organ through Marshall amplification, giving the instrument’s tone a rougher edge similar to a distorted electric guitar. This, along with the classically-influenced fretwork of Blackmore makes for a melodic soundscape that has continued to be highly influential. Glover’s basslines buoy the songs’ rumbling and harmonizing alternately between the other two melodic instruments.
Though Blackmore’s guitar playing, particularly on the main riff of “Smoke on the Water,” is perhaps the record’s most famous musical identifier, the tour de force is completely from Paice. His drumming is fantastic throughout the record. From the beginning of album opener “Highway Star” to the fade-out on album closer “Space Truckin’ ” he presents a master class of technical skill and ensemble support. His solo right around three minutes into the latter track climaxes with a seamless drum roll that would make Jazz legend Buddy Rich proud. It totally sets up the vocal hysterics of Gillan to end the song.
“Come on! Come on! Come on! Let’s go Space Truckin’!” shouts Gillan in the outro, only to have Paice push him further, literally to another galaxy of vocal octaves. The song’s stunning crescendo is a mix of power and agility; its complicated rhythms are juxtaposed with its heavy descending riff. It is certainly one of the greatest performances in all of rock and roll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.