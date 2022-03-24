Progressive Rock group King Crimson was an English institution founded by eccentric and eclectic guitarist Robert Fripp, drummer Michael Giles, bassist and vocalist Greg Lake, keyboardist Ian McDonald and lyricist Pete Sinfield in 1969. The group recorded multiple albums with ever-changing, evolving lineups as band members left and new ones took their places.
Lake moved on to Emerson, Lake, and Palmer, and McDonald joined English/American hit-makers Foreigner. Eventually, former Yes drummer Bill Bruford replaced Giles. Bassist John Wetton, previously a member of Family, would become a member of the group through 1974 when King Crimson disbanded following the seminal album recorded that year called “Red.”
Then in 1981, Fripp began a group named Discipline after reuniting with Bruford. The drummist had formed his own fusion band, Earthworks, and later performed with guitarist Alan Holdsworth, violinist/keyboardist Edwin “Eddie” Jobson, and Wetton as U.K.
Fripp contacted American guitarist/singer Adrian Belew and invited him to join them. Belew had been a member of Frank Zappa’s band, had recorded and toured with David Bowie as well as Talking Heads, and with his own band, GaGa. It was these last two group associations that caught Fripp’s attention and led him to contact Belew about the possibility of collaborating in Discipline.
In an interview from 1981 with Marc Allen, Belew revealed the manner in which he came to work in the newly formed band.
“I received a call from Robert (Fripp) asking if I was interested in forming a band with Robert and Bill (Bruford),” said Belew in an interview with Marc Allen from 1981. “So I said, ‘Sure, let’s check it out.’ ”
They also enlisted the skills of Tony Levin, an in-demand American session musician who played bass guitar on albums by Peter Gabriel, Lou Reed, and Alice Cooper.
Levin also incorporated an unusual instrument into his musical arsenal known as the Chapman Stick. This eight, ten, or twelve-stringed electric instrument is able to play melodic and bass note frequencies simultaneously. After joining forces, Fripp, Belew, Bruford and Levin realized it would be good for exposure to their music if they changed the band name, reverting back to the better known monicker of King Crimson, seeing as how both Fripp and Bruford had been members before its hiatus.
With this lineup, the reconfigured King Crimson recorded its debut album, “Discipline” in May and June of 1981. The record was released that October, and it received positive reviews for its New Wave-styled retooling of the band’s sound. The introductory song, “Elephant Talk,” has lyrics penned and sung by Belew who shares guitar duties with Fripp in the ensemble. While the odd rhythmic tones of Levin accompanied by Bruford laid the groundwork for the tandem guitar playing, the sound of the band is more like an orchestrated whole rather than a showcase of individual talents, as might have been expected from a group of such great pedigree. In addition to this, Belew demonstrated some elephant trumpeting from his guitar, a skill he developed to great effect in the song.
Despite some guitar effects that date the sound of the songs, the record still sounds fresh and unique. These days, such music that harkens back to the same era is heard as groundbreaking, when in fact is a clear cut path that still resonates to lovers of musical intrigue.
Fripp saw potential in utilizing Belew’s vocals and guitar within the context of a revitalized King Crimson, this time seven years after they original band had ceased to record new music as a group.
Other impressive compositions on “Discipline” include second song “Frame by Frame” with its hectic interplay between the instrumentalists, subsiding into a unique linear melody about 66 seconds into the five minute song. Belew’s haunting vocals ride this melodic wave before the more hectic interplay resumes.
Third song, “Matte Kudesai,” is a ballad that features effected guitars resembling wind instruments and voices. It is one of the more compellingly beautiful pieces on the album, one that would redefine King Crimson for old and new fans alike.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
