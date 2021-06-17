Out of curiosity I started reading Doctor Zhivago by Boris Pasternak. The novel was number one on the New York Times bestsellers list in 1958, the year I was born. In 1965 it was made into a movie which I have not seen (yet).
The novel is 592 pages, so it’s taken me a while to finish as it has been my bedtime book. The movie lasts over three hours which is not unexpected considering the story takes nearly 600 pages in print. (The BBC released a remake (2002) of the novel in three episodes which is available on Prime Video).
The novel was smuggled out of the Soviet Union because the government would not allow it to be printed within the country. First printed in Italy, rights were granted for it to be translated into 18 languages. Even the CIA printed 1000 copies of Dr. Zhivago as a propaganda tool. Pasternak was given the Pulitzer Prize in 1958 but refused to accept it due to government pressure. After his death, his son traveled to Stockholm to receive the prize.
I struggled to keep up with all the characters and plot line so I am quoting from a website.
“Inspired by War and Peace, this historical novel tells the tale of a poet-physician Yuri Zhivago, who struggles to find his place, his profession, and his artistic voice amid the turmoil of the Russian Revolution. A masterpiece of evocative prose as beautiful as the Russian countryside it depicts, Doctor Zhivago takes readers on a journey of love, pain, and redemption through some of the harshest years of the 20th century,” https://alumni.virginia.edu/learn/2019/02/22/ten-russian-novels-you-need-to-read-to-be-a-better-human/
Dr. Zhivago was listed on the website as one of 10 novels you need to read to be a better human. I’m not sure I’m a better human because I read this novel but it does show I have tenacity or perseverance. When I told our daughter I was struggling with the plot and characters, she asked, “Why finish it?”
I told her, “I have to. I’m that stubborn.”
I am not good at discerning themes in novels. I read for the pleasure of it. So I resorted to an internet search to find themes. You can probably guess that the Cliff Notes/Spark Notes are extremely long also. Loneliness and attempting to find a love to replace the mother Yuri lost at a young age sum up the themes.
While reading some notes on the novel I took some comfort in learning that the author uses different names and nicknames for the same characters. No wonder I was confused. I came across a character map with all the names, nicknames, relationships and movements. It resembled a schematic diagram for a jet propulsion engine.
As for the other nine great Russian novels I should read to be a better human, only two caught my attention. One is a more recent novel, The Funeral Party by Lyudmila Ulitskaya which explores two questions — how to live and how to die.
The second one is One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich by Alexander Solzhenitsyn. It’s said to be a “short, harrowing, yet strangely hopeful masterpiece…” It gives details of a single day in an ordinary Soviet labor camp. How long could it possibly be, right?
I’ll check it out and get back with you on my progress with Russian novels.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.