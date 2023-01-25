Mrs. Dimples Howard Dunn, age 81, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away peacefully at home on January 12, 2023. She was born July 3, 1941 in Pell City, AL to the late Earl and Lela Johnson Howard. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Kathryn Calhoun, Johnnie Mae Wright, and Sarah Drummonds; and brothers, Clyde Howard, Billy Howard, Bunk Howard, Jerry Howard and Ricky Howard.
The Dunn family moved to Haralson County in the summer of 1968, when the Taylors, Dunns and Bells came to start the Rebel football program. Mrs. Dunn served as a school secretary for many years in the HC system and was always such a sweet friend to all the students. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
