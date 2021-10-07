The pregame anticipation was tangible.
Both teams entered the night with a 4-1 record, and both teams wanted to keep the winning trend going. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, the game tumbled into the paws of the Tigers, 40-33.
Bremen seemingly had some nerves on their opening drive. On a 2nd and 18 play, Christian Burkes rolled to his left and threw a pick six to Tiger Patrick Shelley. Darlington was quickly in the lead 7-0.
In hopes of redemption, Burkes tossed a deep ball to Nick Richardson for a 69 yard gain. With a 1- yard scoring run by Blake Matthews, Bremen responded and tied the game.
That’s when the Blue Devil crowd got involved.
Darlington was faced with a 3rd and 7 on the ensuing drive, but the Blue Devils got loud. Darlington jumped before the snap two times in a row, and were forced to punt.
Bremen looked like they might run away with the game even though the score was still tied at 7-7, but on a Bremen run to the right, Darlington defenders continually tried to strip the ball.
Eventually they succeeded.
It was Shelley that again found himself with the takeaway putting the Tigers deep in Bremen territory. Darlington punched it in, and in a sudden change of momentum, the score was 14-7, Tigers.
The Devils looked stumped on offense after the second Darlington score, they punted, and Darlington had the ball on their own 47, looking to add to their lead.
The Tigers drove deep into Bremen territory and were backed up by back to back penalties on third down. The Blue Devils had an opportunity to get a stop, but the Tigers saw a weakness in the secondary and threw a crossing pattern to Talan Shirley. Shirley caught the toss and ran it in for a score, and it was 21-7.
Bremen continued to look to be mostly stagnant on offense, and it looked as if the Devils would have to punt again.
Then Bremen unveiled a trick play. On 4th and 5, punter Brody Derringer dropped back and tossed a high, underhanded jump ball. Blake Matthews jumped and snagged the ball for a miraculous fourth down conversion.
“I’ve been wanting to do that play since college, I just never had the guts to do it,” Bremen head coach Davis Russell said after the game.
It was just what the Blue Devils needed at the time. Matthews ended the drive with a rushing TD, and this cut the Tigers’ lead to 21-13.
Darlington would not relent on offense, however, and the game was 27-13 at halftime.
Both teams came out strong on offense after halftime. The Blue Devils and the Tigers both produced methodical drives that only served to put the situation back to a two score game, at 34-20. Bremen needed to steal a possession to have any chance to get back in the game.
That’s exactly what the Devils got when their defense stepped up and forced a punt early in the fourth quarter. Bremen put in Blake Matthews to take most of the snaps for the following drive, and it paid off for the men in blue. The game was 34-27, and Bremen had their eyes on a comeback.
Darlington drove into Bremen territory and were forced to attempt a field goal, but the kick was short and wide right.
Bremen had an opportunity.
Blake Matthews again carried the ball for the Blue Devils, but this time his carry was not as productive. Matthews fumbled and the ball landed again into the hands of Patrick Shelley, who ran the fumble all the way back for the Tiger score, his second defensive TD of the night.
Even though Bremen didn’t come away with the victory, it wasn’t all negative for the Blue Devils. Russell acknowledged the effort his men played with in a tough loss.
“It’s unfortunate that we had the fumbles we had, but I’m proud of these guys,” Russell said. “They’re winners. Whatever that scoreboard said, we were winners tonight.”
Luckily, Bremen will have the opportunity to recover over a bye week next week.
