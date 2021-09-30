A firm that has been working toward creating a landfill in Haralson County for about two years has submitted it’s application for rezoning to county staff.
Solid Solutions, headed by Ernest Kaufmann and Tee Stribling, has amassed nearly 2,050 acres of land in the area of Interstate 20 and Georgia Highway 100 to create a landfill, along with an industrial park, some recreational areas, and buffers to other property owners. That land is currently zoned Agriculture-1.
The application
According to the letter of intent submitted by the company, the acreage will be divided into parcels, A through I. Parcel C, consisting of about 764 acres, will be the site of the 300-acre landfill facility. The company would like that parcel zoned Industrial-2, heavy industrial, to accommodate that prospective use.
“It is a condition of rezoning proposed by and acceptable to the applicant [Solid Solutions] that the waste footprint will never exceed a maximum of 300 acres,” the letter of intent in the application states.
Parcel C will also include facilities necessary to the landfill operations such as a scale and scale house, sediment ponds for collection of stormwater runoff, storage containers for leachate — water runoff from the landfill — prior to its removal to a waste water treatment facility, a convenience center for residents and an area for a future recycling facility.
There are two requested variances; one from the county’s zoning ordinance, which requires a 500-foot buffer for waste-disposal facilities. The plan requests that a 200-foot buffer be accepted between the northern boundary of the proposed waste-facility and the adjoining property which is uninhabited.
“…that area is located at the intersection of a major power line easement and an interstate gas line easement,” the application states.
The second variance concerns the height of the landfill. There is a zoning ordinance in the Industrial-2 classification that requires a maximum height of a structure above grade to not exceed 50 feet, while recognizing that some land uses are not subject to any height restriction.
“The definition of a structure within the meaning and intent of that section in the Zoning Ordinance is logically intended for building-type structures,” the application states. “It would not be logical, reasonable, or necessary, or even possible within EPD [Environmental Protection Division] Solid Waste Management Rules to apply such a limited height restriction to a modern municipal waste disposal facility as proposed for this project.”
The southeast corner of parcel C and the southern part of parcel G are next to the property of the Haralson County landfill, the closed municipal solid waste landfill, a construction and demolition landfill and a transfer station.
The requested zoning for all the other parcels is Industrial-1 light industrial.
The host agreement
While the municipalities and the county have not discussed a host agreement with the developers, Kaufmann has included several items in the letter of intent that would be part of such agreement.
For example, the landfill would not accept coal ash or sewage sludge, concerns that have been brought up at public meetings with the county commission. He has also included potential financial benefits to the county and the municipalities based on the tonnage of waste processed at the landfill.
In addition, the project sets aside property for an industrial park.
The 240-acre parcel E that borders the right of way of Interstate 20 westbound is planned for a 165-acre industrial park and 53 acres for conservation that creates buffers from adjoining properties.
The remaining acreage would be used for roads and additional buffering from the industrial park. Some of the other tracts will provide buffer, conservation areas and also will be used to provide soil for creating the liners and caps for the landfill and covering the waste each day.
There is also a description of a modern waste facility and the environmental safeguards that will be in place to protect the county’s natural resources and residents.
“We’re very proud of this application,” said Kaufmann, vice president of Business Development for the company. “I think we make a great case that this is the best and highest use of that property.”
The opposition
Not everyone agrees. Haralson County Alliance for Responsible Waste Management has popped up in opposition to the proposal. The Alliance has a stated mission to fight the proposed landfill while reducing the harm to Polk County residents living near that county’s landfill, and to increase recycling and jobs created through recycling.
Representatives of the group declined a phone or in-person interview and did not respond to e-mailed questions in time for this article. However, the website does highlight some of their ideas.
“The existing Haralson transfer station could be upgraded to a green industry commerce park to attract industries utilizing recycled materials as feed stock,” the website states. “Haralson County should adopt a responsible solid waste plan that sets the goal of: greatly reducing the need to send waste to the Polk County or any other landfill and maximizing the number of jobs created in industries utilizing recycled materials as feed stock. These benefits can only be attained if the plan does not include the Solid Solutions landfill.”
Additionally, residents have been actively lobbying against the proposal both at the meetings of local governments and online since the project became public.
The process
Alison Palmer, Haralson County clerk, said that once Solid Solution’s application was turned in, the county filled out an application for the Development of Regional Impact with the Department of Community Affairs. The DRI has 30 days to review the application, Palmer said.
Only then will the rezoning process begin in Haralson County. That process is the same for nearly all rezoning requests, Palmer said. That process has been posted on the county’s website. A link is available under the news tab on the page, www.haralsoncountyga.gov .
According to the information provided on the website, the whole process takes about 60 to 90 days.
The Zoning administrator has at least 45 days before a hearing is scheduled to prepare for the meeting. During that time, a letter is sent out to all residents within 1,000 feet of the property for which zoning is requested. The Planning Commission schedules a public hearing and signs are erected on the site about the public hearing and notice is posted in The Gateway-Beacon (the county’s legal organ.)
After the public hearing, members of the Planning Commission will vote to recommend approval or denial and the recommendation is forwarded to the Haralson County Commission which schedules its own public hearing.
The Planning Commission can also defer the decision.
After their public hearing, the County commissioners will vote on the rezoning.
“The Board of Commissioners will reach a decision on the application only after allowing the applicant and interested parties to express their views on the proposal at the public hearing, subject to the applicable time limitations,” the website states.
The applicant and possibly affected landowners can appeal the zoning decision with the county, the website adds.
The decision can also be battled in court, which both parties seem to be preparing for — the Alliance website states that the group has retained environmental attorney Don Stack from Atlanta.
Kaufmann has also said that they are ready if the project goes to court.
The entire application is available on the Solid Solutions website.
A map of the parcels is posted on The Gateway-Beacon’s Facebook page.
